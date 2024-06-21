Major Trade Update on 3x All-Defensive NBA Star
Marcus Smart was one of the game-changing pieces that the Memphis Grizzlies received during the 2024 NBA season. Unfortunately, like much of the Grizzlies' roster, Smart only played 20 games due to injury.
Questions immediately began about whether or not the Grizzlies would trade Smart or other injury-prone pieces of their roster, but it looks like those questions are starting to get answered.
According to a report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Memphis Grizzlies have no interest in trading away Marcus Smart for the 2025 season. While the Grizzlies may want to move up in the 2024 NBA draft, they're not going to be parting with Marcus Smart to do it.
Last season with the Grizzlies, Marcus Smart averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals on 43/31/77 shooting. He still looked just as capable as he did on the Boston Celtics, but Smart just wasn't available throughout the year. Smart has not played a basketball game since March 9, 2024, in a win against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Memphis Grizzlies have been eagerly awaiting to see the pairing of Marcus Smart and Ja Morant for an extended period of time. They've yet to see it, and it looks like Memphis won't be giving up on that idea as they'll keep Smart for next season.
