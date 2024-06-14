Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Major Announcement
Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane played just 42 games last season due to injury, but averaged a career-high 23.7 PPG and 5.5 APG. Taking more lead guard responsibilities in the absence of Ja Morant, Bane really shined when healthy, which has the Grizzlies excited for the pairing of he Morant again next season.
In an exciting announcement on Thursday, Bane revealed that his upcoming basketball camp at TCU will have exclusive access to the team’s arena and practice facility. An Instagram post Bane shared to his story read the following:
“BIG NEWS! For the [Desmond Bane] Texas Camp, Sponsored By [Chicken Express] - We Now Have EXCLUSIVE ACCESS to the [TCU Men’s Basketball] Arena and Practice Facility! With that EXCITING NEWS, we will now be running all grades together and adding an EXTRA HOUR OF TRAINING/COMPETITION to the Camp. Come & Learn some of the same drills, workouts and training progressions used at the NBA, college, and high school/middle school levels, along with games and other competition."
Bane is always very involved in the community, whether in Memphis, his hometown, or the TCU community. Basketball camps are a great way to impact the youth, and are something Bane gets involved in every summer. With exclusive access to the TCU facilities for this camp, attendees should have a very unique opportunity to grow their games.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA