Toronto Raptors Release Ex-Lakers, Grizzlies Center
For any NBA team looking for a young center to add some frontcourt help, one just hit the open market. After signing a two-year contract at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Toronto Raptors have waived Colin Castleton, a 25-year-old center.
"The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have waived centre Colin Castleton," the team announced. "In 26 games (four starts) with Memphis, Philadelphia and Toronto last season, Castleton averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 16.6 minutes. He signed consecutive 10-day contracts with the Raptors in March before signing a standard NBA contract Apr. 13, the final day of the regular season."
Castleton went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but was picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers. Through 16 appearances with the Lakers in his rookie year, Castleton averaged 1.5 points and 0.8 rebounds in just 3.7 minutes per game, but had a more productive sophomore campaign.
To start the 2024-25 season, the Memphis Grizzlies signed Castleton to a two-way contract before waiving him, and he went on to earn a handful of ten-day deals with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Castleton shined in just an 11-game stint with the Raptors last season, averaging 7.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in two ten-day contract opportunities. Now, the 6-foot-11 big man hits the open market and could certainly earn a two-way spot elsewhere, or revert to the G League, where he stood out last season. However, an underwhelming 2025 Summer League with Toronto may turn some teams away.