What Ja Morant trade offer could Toronto Raptors make Memphis?

As the Trae Young trade saga ends in a whimper, the NBA star guard trade market has been reset.



How do teams value high-usage offensive-minded star guards who are negatives defensively?



If that answer is only a proven veteran and capable rotation player, Memphis could be in trouble.

Just in: For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SD0RT9Jhuj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

How does Trae Young Trade affect Ja Morant Trade Negotiations?

Apr 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards making their deal official, swapping Trae Young for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, the first big domino of the trade deadline has fallen.

The next domino appears to be Ja Morant, who the Grizzlies reportedly made available in trade talks.

How will the Trae Young Trade affect Memphis trade negotiations? Other teams will be able to use the Trae Young trade package against the Grizzlies in this moment.

How low is Memphis willing to sell on its Ja stock? Are they prepared to sell at the lowest moment possible, simply to rip the bandaid off and get the next phase of their team underway?



If the Grizzlies are ready to rebuild on the fly around unicorn big man Jaren Jackson Jr., eccentric big wing Cedric Coward, and promising two-way prospects Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, then maybe the time has come for the city that drafted Ja to say goodbye.



What Ja Morant trade offer could the Toronto Raptors make to the Memphis Grizzlies?



"Immanuel Quickley and... pick a prospect?" - @beyondtheRK



"Ochai (Agbaji) is the obvious matching salary... an unrestricted free agent this summer, I think they move Ochai regardless...



I… pic.twitter.com/3ErjUgORRn — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) January 13, 2026

What would a trade package look like if the Toronto Raptors came calling?

With Toronto having one of the surprise success stories of the season, the Raptors might be looking to make a flash-in-the-pan type of deal to elevate their ceiling from playoff pretender to contender.

Could adding Ja Morant be the splash this defensive frontcourt-heavy Raptors needs if Morant can regain his star abilities?

If the price was only matching salary while adding a young prospect or two, it may be too hard for Toronto to pass up, even though disrupting chemistry when things are working is never easy.

The Raptors could make an offer built around Immanuel Quickley and essentially any prospect or two on its bench, though the addition of Ochai Agbaji would make the most sense from Toronto's perspective, given his unrestricted free agency status and Toronto's gluttony of depth behind him.

When I asked Toronto Raptors writer & NBA analyst Es Baraheni what a possible trade offer would look like on my Learning Basketball podcast, Es shared that "Ochai (Agbaji) is the obvious matching salary... He's an unrestricted free agent this summer, I think they move Ochai regardless... I would basically hang up the phone on any conversation around Collin Murray-Boyles. It's not happening."

Sorry, Memphis fans. CMB has played his way out of trade talks at this time.

While Quickley might not quite be living up to his own expectations for Toronto, he's still a capable pull-up shooting scorer with positive offensive impact who can step in and fill some offensive gaps left behind by Morant's departure alongside the loaded defensive frontcourt in Memphis.



Plus, picking up a prospect on top of a starting guard is better than losing Morant for nothing.

Still, for a player viewed as a potential face of the league franchise cornerstone superstar just a few seasons ago, a return with no bluechip prospect or first round picks coming back definitely stings.



With Atlanta just going through a similar ordeal as Memphis, time will tell how the Trae Young trade shaped the market for the Ja Morant return, and if Memphis holds out for more.



