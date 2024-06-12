All Grizzlies

WATCH: Ja Morant Reveals Exclusive Offseason Workout Video After Injury

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is back on the court

Joey Linn

Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) practices during warm-ups before game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
/ Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant played just nine games last season due to a shoulder injury he suffered shortly after returning from his 25-game suspension from the NBA. This was a very unfortunate ending to an overall frustrating year for Morant. Having patiently awaited his return to the court, Morant looked rejuvenated in those nine games, and had the Grizzlies playing their best basketball all season.

Morant’s injury, combined with several others to top rotation players, had the Grizzlies well out of the playoffs this year. That said, this group expects to be back near the top of the Western Conference next season, and that all starts with the return of Morant.

Expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season, Morant is already back on the court. In an Instagram story post on Wednesday, the Grizzlies star shared some excited offseason workout footage for the first time since his injury:

This was very exciting to see, because it seems Morant will have several months of on-court work under his belt post-injury by the time next season begins. This should have the star point guard ready to dominate from day one of the regular season, as he and the Grizzlies hope to get off to a much better start than they did in his absence last year. 

