Zach Edey Joins Shaquille O'Neal On Exclusive NBA List In vs Hornets

Liam Willerup

Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies season is nearing an end, as they have just three games left on their regular season schedule after their win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. With the Western Conference standings likely to be decided on the final day of the season, every game matters, and the Grizzlies have to treat it like it's the playoffs.

While the Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the roster is also comprised of one of the best-supporting casts in the league. One of those standout players is rookie center Zach Edey, a part of a tremendous 2024 class by Memphis. After a 21-rebound performance in their prior contest, Edey made history yet again on Tuesday night.

With 19 rebounds on Tuesday night, Edey becomes the first rookie to have 40 or more rebounds over a two-game stretch since Shaquille O'Neal did it in 1993 with the Orlando Magic. The list also includes Charles Oakley, Larry Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, and three others.

After dominating college basketball with Purdue, Edey is looking to finish off his rookie campaign strong and solidify his case for First Team All-Rookie. In April, Edey is now averaging 17.3 rebounds per game as he's single-handedly controlling the glass for Memphis.

As the Grizzlies prepare for the playoffs and the games become more physical, Memphis will look toward Edey to continue having these types of performances to keep them in games.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

