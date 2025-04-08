Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are on their third and final stop of their three-game road trip. Tuesday night's opponents are the Charlotte Hornets, who are currently sitting on a three-game losing streak.
Tuesday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Memphis took the first game in January, ending in a final score of 132-120. Memphis built a lead in the first quarter, which they were able to hold on to and build upon to seal their double-digit win.
Memphis had three players score 20+ points: Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Luke Kennard.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with a clean injury report containing only two players: Brandon Clarke and Zyon Pullin.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE. He missed the previous game with an illness.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery.
The Hornets have six players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Damion Baugh, Josh Green, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, and Grant Williams.
LaMelo Ball is listed as OUT with right ankle impingement.
Damion Baugh is out with left hip bursitis, Josh Green is out with a left shoulder strain, Tre Mann is out due to disc herniation, Brandon Miller is out due to right wrist ligament repair, and Grant Williams is out due to right ACL repair.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game
Zach Edey's Total Points Scored in Grizzlies vs Thunder Revealed
Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Statement on Grizzlies Firing Taylor Jenkins