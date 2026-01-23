Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23

The Denver Nuggets got back on track with a win last night in Washington, but it won’t be easy on a back-to-back tonight in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are looking to right the ship themselves, though, following a 20-point loss against the Thunder. They now have just one win in their last five games.

The Nuggets upset the Bucks as +6 underdogs two weeks ago in Denver, so Milwaukee will be looking for revenge tonight on Amazon Prime.

The oddsmakers have the Bucks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets +6.5 (-108)

Bucks -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Nuggets: +200

Bucks: -245

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nuggets vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 23

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, ALT, FDSN WI

Nuggets record: 30-15

Bucks record: 18-25

Nuggets vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic – out

Tamar Bates – out

Jonas Valanciunas – questionable

Christian Braun – questionable

Cameron Johnson – out

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Taurean Prince – out

Myles Turner – probable

Nuggets vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Bobby Portis has suddenly found his stroke from deep in his age-30 season. The veteran is averaging 2.0 three-pointers made on 4.2 attempts per game this season for a 46.7% shooting percentage from downtown. That’s a few ticks up from his career percentage of 38.3%.

Regression could be coming for the forward, but he’s still been hot as of late. He’s made at least two threes in eight of his last nine games, shooting 19 for 43 (44.2%) in that span. Dating back to December 11, he’s 42 for 86 (48.8%) in 18 games, with multiple threes in all but two of those contests.

The Nuggets don’t allow a ton of threes per game at 13.1, but Portis should still be able to get his two tonight at home after Denver played last night.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Both teams have dealt with their own form of adversity this season, but the Nuggets have dealt with it much better and are in a better position to do so. They’ve been able to stay afloat without Nikola Jokic, and it’s rare to see them as underdogs this season.

Denver is 6-1 against the spread as road underdogs thus far, while the Bucks are 4-6 as home favorites, and 7-12 as favorites overall.

We saw the Nuggets take down the Bucks two weeks ago, and while I’m not going that far due to the fatigue factor, this should be a close game in Milwaukee.

Pick: Nuggets +6.5 (-108)

