The season is slowly slipping away, and the Memphis Grizzlies have to put a stop to it. Friday’s matchup won’t be an easy one, despite the New Orleans Pelicans’ abysmal record (10-36), because they have a high incentive to turn things around. Keep in mind that Atlanta is getting NOLA’s 2026 first-round pick, and they traded the Indiana Pacers (10-35) their 2026 FRP back.

The Pelicans are prone to horrific performances, too, but they are much stronger than their record when Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III are playing. Notably, they are also more accurate from deep on the road (35.8 percent).

Here is what you need to know.

Everyone needs to step up without Morant

Since Ja Morant is absent (left UCL sprain), the Grizzlies will need Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. to step up as playmakers, particularly in the open court, because NOLA is slow to get back on time. Spencer is their best deep weapon, too. He has seven games making at least four 3-pointers this season, and he has never shot below 40 percent on those nights. He should get extra opportunities to curl behind down screens and flares, and throw in an elevator screen or two in there as well.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s rim rolls and pick-and-pop jumpers will be heavily needed to take pressure off his teammates. It’s not enough for him to score between 16 and 18 points, and he’s capable of more because he’s done it plenty of times.

The last outing was Jaylen Wells’ first game scoring over 15 points in over two weeks. They’ll need the same assertiveness, but more importantly, him connecting on open looks. He splashed 42.1 percent of his wide-open attempts as a rookie, but is only making 32.1 percent this year.

Stay disciplined on the arc

The 3-point protection against the Atlanta Hawks was some of the sorriest defense they’ve played this year. They shouldn’t bother playing if that’s how they are going to guard, and for goodness sake, stop overhelping on the weak side. There have been plenty of times this year in which all that is needed is the man tracking the ball handler on a drive to be trusted by his teammates to make a play himself. They’d concede a few fewer trifectas, at least, if they did that.

Trey Murphy III is a high-volume 3-point shooter, making 42.9 percent of attempts on the catch. By far, most of his assists come from their big man, Derik Queen. Zion Williamson is further down the list, but he sets up Murphy on the drive-and-kick, too. He must have someone attached to his hip at all times.

Keep up the aggression

They have no other choice because the injuries keep piling up, and they are a game outside of the final Play-In Tournament spot. Of course, there is plenty of time left with 40 outings, but they need to get it together so they start developing more winning habits. They have moments when they look very good, but once they get comfortable with their work, it all falls apart.