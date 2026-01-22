Memphis Grizzlies Need Clarity on Ja Morant Trade Rumors

The Memphis Grizzlies are two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, where they will have full clarity on Ja Morant's future with the team.

Morant has been thrown into trade rumors all season long, and it has appeared hotter than ever, but there is still uncertainty in whether the Grizzlies would trade him or not. Once they have an answer, they can move forward with their season knowing the direction they are going in.

"After Sunday's game against Orlando -- the type of explosive performance that has made Morant one of the NBA's most popular players -- the star guard expressed a desire to remain in Memphis. That probably won't stop the brass from surveying a potential trade, but given the Grizzlies' collection of talent that includes Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, this team could make a serious push for a play-in spot if Morant is committed to the cause and stays healthy," ESPN insider Michael C. Wright wrote.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after dunking against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Grizzlies Need Answer on Ja Morant Saga

The Morant trade rumors have been a distraction for the Grizzlies all season long and it is affecting their performance. The team is still on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, but if Morant stays with the team and a few of his teammates get healthy for the stretch run, it's possible that Memphis could slide back into the play-in picture.

There is the other side of the coin, where the Grizzlies trade Morant and officially hit the reset button. That could also result in trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and fully starting over from scratch.

With the top of the 2026 NBA Draft class potentially featuring a star or two, it may be in the Grizzlies' best interest to invest in the future and build for 2026 and beyond. That being said, their record as of right now would not have them in the top 5-6 teams, so they might not be able to acquire one of these potential mega-stars.

Ultimately, the Grizzlies just need a direction. Whether it's forward or backward isn't as important for the time being.

The Grizzlies will return to the court tomorrow night against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

