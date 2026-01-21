Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21

The Atlanta Hawks got a win after trading Trae Young, but they’ve since lost four straight games heading into tonight’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are back at home after a two-game set overseas against the Magic. Ja Morant returned on Sunday in London, helping Memphis to a 126-109 win after dropping the first matchup 118-111 in Berlin.

The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +1.5 (-110)

Grizzlies -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hawks: +105

Grizzlies: -125

Total

239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hawks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-ATL, FDSN SE-MEM

Hawks record: 20-25

Grizzlies record: 18-23

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

N’Faly Dante – out

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Zaccharie Risacher – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – questionable

Brandon Clarke – out

Zach Edey – out

Ty Jerome – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Ja Morant’s return may eat into Cedric Coward’s shot share in Memphis’ offense, but the Grizzlies guard should still be able to get to this 22 PRA number.

Coward is averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season. The rookie guard has been even better at home, averaging 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 19 contests.

The Hawks are in the bottom-third of the league in terms of points, rebounds, and assists allowed overall, and either in the middle of the pack or toward the bottom when defending shooting guards.

Coward has come alive in recent weeks, and that should continue tonight at home.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Morant’s return definitely helps the Grizzlies, but this is a tough spot for them after being overseas as recently as three days ago. Meanwhile, the Hawks had a hard-fought loss to the Bucks on Monday night in Atlanta.

The Hawks have actually been better on the road than at home this season, and Memphis hasn’t been great in either situation. I’ll fade the team returning from London tonight.

Pick: Hawks moneyline (+105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.