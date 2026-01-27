It is no doubt that the Grizzlies season has been disappointing, and it appears an era is nearing an end in Memphis.

With Ja Morant likely gone and Jaren Jackson Jr. with the potential to follow, the Grizzlies are looking towards the future, and they have a bright future thanks to their ability to draft and develop players,

This fact is highlighted with the announcement of the NBA's Rising Stars rosters where the Grizzlies have three selections, Cedric Coward (rookie team), along with Jaylen Wells and Cam Spencer (sophomore team).

2026 NBA Rising Stars rosters: pic.twitter.com/WXLjq3Ui2i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2026

1. Cedric Coward

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The rookie is off to a sensational start, averaging 14.0/6.4/2.9 with shooting splits of 47.3/34.8/85%. The rookie has lived up to the expectations and has made the most of every opportunity. The 11th overall pick has helped keep the Grizzlies afloat but also provide a glimpse of what the future holds. Coward is a bigger, two-way guard capable of impacting the game in many ways, this honor is more than deserved.

2. Jaylen Wells

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) reacts after a three-point shot during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Now here is where the Grizzlies player development shines bright, Jaylen Wells was selected as the 39th overall pick, had a great rookie campaign, and has continued such. He is averaging 11.9/3.5/1.7 while bringing in a steal a night. Wells has the size and the length to impact passing lanes and guard bigger wings. Wells has a long way to go and hasn't made the biggest strides this season in year 2, but none the less he has sustained what he showed last year and with some refinement to his game he will be more than just a role player.

3. Cam Spencer

Jan 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) reacts with guard Cam Spencer (24) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Now to the NBA's best three-point shooter, Cam Spencer. Spencer is the lowest overall pick in the Rising Stars game, being selected 53rd by the Grizzlies and he has been a great success story this season. Spencer is shooting 46.4% from three and is averaging 12/2.7/5.5 in his second year as a pro. Spencer's jump has to have him in contention for most improved player this season, and his impact is further highlighted when we look to the advance analytics where Spencer has a whopping 3.6-win shares, most on the Grizzlies.

Sophomore roster by draft pick



2. Sarr

3. Sheppard

4. Castle

7. Clingan

11. Buzelis



15. Ware

20. Tyson

24. George



38. Mitchell

39. Wells

53. Spencer — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 27, 2026

While Zach Kleiman has tough impending decisions regarding Morant and Jackson, one thing is for certain, he and the Grizzlies higher ups can draft, and no matter what the Grizzlies do they will be in good hands. Had Edey not been hurt, they would surely have another representative.

While the Grizzlies likely won't have an All-Star, a Rising Star at least helps the Grizzlies and their fans look to the future of basketball in Memphis, and the hope that things can be turned around quickly post Morant (if traded).

