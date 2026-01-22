After a long, event-filled trip to Europe for two games with the Orlando Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies surely were happy to be back in the friendly confines of FedExForum Wednesday night. That is, until they lost a tough one to the Atlanta Hawks

Three takeaways from Memphis' loss to Atlanta

Memphis loves Ja Morant

In case you had any doubts about whether or not the Grizzlies faithful were ready to cheer on their trade-rumor riddled star, those were washed away with loud cheers for Morant on Wednesday night when starting lineups were introduced. Morant remains very popular in Memphis, and that has to be taken in to account by the Grizzlies front office - at least to an extent.

Morant continued to play well - a chase down block highlight, a second consecutive strong showing offensively in a double-double of points and assists - and that provides ammunition on both ends of the trade debate. Ja once again showed he can compete at a high level, a reminder of what a team could be getting in a trade...if he is available.

And it once again showed Memphis that the Ja Morant of old is still there, perhaps. But does two strong showings override the last three years of unavailable superstar? The saga continues

A good night for Memphis wings

The Grizzlies surely know what they have in Cedric Coward, another likely future All-Rookie NBA selection for a Memphis organization that is developing a reputation for being among the best drafters of young talent in the league. So Coward posting another better-than-his-experience outing isn't a surprise.

What is a positive development is his partner in crime, both in terms of Washington State basketball alum status and starting on the perimeter for the Grizzlies, also played well for the first time in too long. Jaylen Wells continues to get opportunity as a starter because of his frame, his fit theoretically next to a smaller lead guard, and the productivity he had last season in his own All-Rookie NBA campaign.

That guy has not been around consistently in his sophomore campaign, though. His numbers are down across the board and he's been in a prolonged shooting slump. It's not like he was overly efficient in this game either, but his commitment to offensive activity and aggression was a positive development.

When being too creative goes wrong

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo has said numerous times recently that he really likes the duo of Cam Spencer and Jock Landale together. Two overachieving players that have played above their perceived capabilities...what's not to like? But with Ja Morant's return to the starting lineup that means Cam is on the bench.

So, Jock Landale headed there too in England. But Santi Aldama played in London, whereas he missed the game Wednesday due to injury. Surely Landale would slide back in to start...right?

Wrong. Iisalo went with John Konchar...and while it was not a disaster, it was also not the best choice when rim protection is needed.

Konchar is the team's resident Swiss army knife. He's asked to be whatever the team needs on a night in, night out basis. That level of staying ready holds value. But there are limits.

The Grizzlies are back in action Friday at home in Memphis against the New Orleans Pelicans.