The Memphis Grizzlies have returned from their European tour with a 1-1 record and are looking to get the second half of the season started on a positive note against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It will be the first of a three-game home stand that will also see the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets pass through FedExForum.

This shouldn’t be an easy game, counting on the Hawks being motivated to snap their four-game losing streak to keep their slim cushion over the Milwaukee Bucks, who are 11th in the East. They are capable of having high scoring first halfs, but the Grizzlies cannot let that discourage them if it happens because Atlanta will give them chances to get back.

Here is what you need to know.

Key in on Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson is a versatile player, averaging nearly a triple-double (23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) at 6’ 8. Memphis’ biggest task will be containing his paint entries, and he has a significant advantage against smaller players. Keep in mind that he is one of the best players in the open court, too; only three players have scored more than him on the break.

Additionally, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one of the most improved players this season in his first year in Atlanta. He’s a very good shooter who makes half of his wide-open attempts, so the Grizzlies cannot help off of him.

More from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ja Morant reminded the public of how good he can be as he torched the Orlando Magic in London. He was on fire with his deep jumper, which, a repeat of which would be nice for Memphis, but most impressively, he set up others like a hot knife cutting through butter. No one on the team creates looks for the shooters like him, and his speed is a weapon the offense needs more of for downhill attacks in the half-court and for fastbreak strikes.

Atlanta has posted an average defense this year, and Morant should be able to live in the in-between area, burning them with his floater. On top of that, this should be a good night for Jackson to thrive on catch-and-go moves to the rim. He’ll also be able to do damage if he gets a chance to take some trailing triples in a semi-transition situation.

Rebounding

The Hawks are a suspect team on the glass and are not good at picking up extra possessions. The Grizzlies must be alert and active so loose balls don’t trickle their way as Atlanta can be productive on second-efforts. The Grizzlies will need the most from Jackson, Jock Landale and Santi Aldama in this department to set the tone.