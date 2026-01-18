Ja Morant reminds the NBA who he is in Grizzlies win over Magic

This time, the Memphis Grizzlies did not blow their big lead. The Grizzlies led by as many as 33 points and they never trailed as they won the second half of their European series against the Orlando Magic. Orlando won in Berlin, but Memphis evened things out in jolly old England.

Three takeaways from a much needed, palate-cleansing victory for the Bears of Beale Street.

This Ja Morant is un-tradeable

The Ja Morant that posts a double double in the first half isn't being sent to Miami for expiring contracts. The Ja that is actively on the court, showcasing the vision and skill that made him one of the NBA's biggest stars several years ago, would cost more in a trade than a young player and a 1st round pick.

The Morant that was hooping for the sold out crowd in London? That guy can get the Grizzlies back in the thick of the postseason conversation. He can raise the ceiling of a young team that has talented players like Cedric Coward and Zach Edey to help build a competitive, fun basketball team. The energy was just different for Memphis throughout the game - the Grizzlies built a big lead in Germany and saw it fall apart.

That didn't happen in England. Is that entirely because Ja played no? Of course not. But Morant's potential impact on this team being an actually good NBA squad cannot be understated. He needs to be available, and present, and invested, and engaged. Maybe he cannot consistently check those boxes anymore.

But when he does? Talk of trading the one superstart the Memphis Grizzlies have ever knows feels especially silly.

Let Jock Landale Cook

When the news of Zach Edey's injury absence being extented another 4-6 weeks came out, there was much sadness in Memphis. And of course nothing (literally) can replace the presence of a 7'4", 290-pound center. But Jock Landale is trying his best to do just that.

Santi Aldama drew the start for the Grizzlies against the Magic in London, meaning Landale came off the bench. And he was the best Memphis reserve in this game. His scoring was helpful, but most importantly he collected SIX offensive rebounds. That is six extra possessions for a Grizzlies team that needs all the opportunities to score they can get.

He isn't Zach Edey, and he never will be. But Landale's career-best season continues in Memphis, and he will keep getting opportunities to show exactly what he can do - especially when he's a reserve.

Buying all of the "stocks"

What a difference defensive disruption can make. For years under former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins the team prioritized "stocks", steals and blocks that threw off opposing offensive flow and generated transition opportunities/additional scoring chances. New Grizzlies Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo hasn't gone away from their importance, and in the game with the Magic the advantage created in this area of the game was notable.

GG Jackson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jock Landale had multiple blocks. John Konchar and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had seven combined steals. It was a team effort across the board in the wire-to-wire victory for Memphis on both ends of the court.

The Grizzlies now return stateside and get back home to Memphis to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 PM CT.