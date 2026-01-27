The three Grizzlies most likely to be traded at this year's deadline

The Memphis Grizzlies have a lot of decisions to make, and the February 5th trade deadline is looming, so as we look towards then, who gets moved, and are the Grizzlies going to be as busy as the recent rumors may suggest?

The first on the list is Ja Morant, obviously. Although Morant has said Memphis is home, it appears more and more likely that Morant has played his last game as a member of the Grizzlies. But after that, who could be moved. I first look towards Morant and who the potential suitors are, and the teams what have been rumored Jock Landale is a name that comes to mind as a trade candidate. He is a big who can stretch the floor and is on a cheap expiring deal. Landale is a very serviceable big who continues to get better and could instantly boost a contender who needs help at the 5 (Miami Heat?).

Then you look down the roster:

Coward, no, Edey, no, Wells, no, Spencer, no. So that leaves Jaren Jackson Jr. as my next choice. If the Grizzlies move Morant, expect a full reset, and Jackson is the first guy to go.

Jock Landale in his Last 5 Games for the Grizzlies :



- 16.0 PPG

- 8.8 RPG

- 2.0 APG

- 57.1% FG | 50.0% 3PT

- 1.0 STL | 0.8 BLK

- 28.8 Minutes Per Game



Having the best year of his career in Memphis this season. 💯 pic.twitter.com/QtuUilExUU — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) January 25, 2026

Even with some of the sentiment swinging toward Ja Morant remaining with Memphis past the deadline, he has to be included here with all that's happened recently. Memphis does need to pick a direction, and if that direction is to build around its draft picks of the past two seasons -- three of which are in the Rising Stars game even with Zach Edey unavailable -- you can eliminate all of them as trade pieces. While a trade of Jaren Jackson Jr. isn't out of the question if the Grizzlies get the right offer, I'll still say that Santi Aldama and Jock Landale are more likely to go, to a team that needs frontcourt help.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a lot to sort out before the NBA Trade deadline on February 5th. Most believe it should be a busy time for the Grizzlies, and they could make some splash trades. Most on their roster should be available but i think there are three guys they should look into more than the others. First, is Ja Morant. This is not a shock to anyone because hes been in constant rumors, but I think with the play of their young guards Morant trades should be evaluate. Second, Jaren Jackson Jr. should be on the block. Two reasons for this are if you are already trading Morant, go ahead and trade Jackson Jr. and completely lean young. The other reason is Edey and Coward have been awesome and so you can afford to lose a player like Jackson Jr. The third player would be Brandon Clarke. Clarke is a solid player but similar to Jackson Jr. they can afford to lose him, and we know that because he has also been injured. Another big reason for Clarke would be that his salary is a modest $12.5 million, which is a super easy salary to trade

While many of the league is awaiting Giannis and Milwaukee's eventual decision, the Grizzlies are close behind in highly regarded talent that is almost certainly on hte move.

So while it's not a guarantee that the Grizzlies are busy at the deadline moving these players could help quickly reset the Grizzlies future and gain valuable assets for their long-term success.

