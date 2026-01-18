Ja Probable, How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Orlando Magic London Game, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to have Ja Morant in the lineup for the final leg of this European tour despite trade rumors continuing to swirl. He’s participated in practices overseas and has been getting treatment, but was ruled out in the same situation prior to the first contest against the Magic in Berlin.

Unlike what transpired before the first game, Morant was ultimately ruled out after being listed as questionable. This time, he was upgraded to probable and is likely to play. Any of his games prior to the trade deadline may wind up being his final performance for the team that drafted him if a deal can be struck over the next few weeks.

Despite a great start that saw them lead by as many as 20 first-half points, Memphis fell 118-111. Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a game-high 30 points, and talented young players Cedric Coward and GG Jackson combined for 32.

Orlando finally won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 1, following up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans with their triumph in the Berlin Game behind 26 points and 13 rebounds from Paolo Banchero and 21 points, six boards and seven assists from Anthony Black, who had a dunk of the year candidate in the final quarter.

Spaniard Santi Aldama, Memphis’ lone European-born player, scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers. Besides the Wagner brothers, Moe and Franz, the Magic also played German forward Tristan da Silva, Georgian center Goga Bitadze and French rookie forward Noah Penda. Orlando’s European players combined for 47 points, 25 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

The Grizzlies have had unfortunate luck with injuries all season that has followed them into 2026 since Morant, Cedric Coward and Vince Williams Jr. have already missed time in 2026 and starting center Zach Edey has been ruled out for another six weeks with a stress reaction in his ankle.

The Grizzlies have dropped seven of nine and are 1-5 over their last six games outside of Memphis. The Griz are 3-20 against teams with winning records and look to prevent the Magic from registering their first three-game win streak since Nov. 25-Dec. 1. Orlando has yet to win four straight all season.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 18, 12:10 p.m. EST, The O2 Arena, London, England

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Grizzlies look for overseas split after another blown second-half lead

The Orlando Magic (23-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (17-23) square off in the second and final Europe-based matchup this season. The London Game is the 10th regular-season NBA game ever played in London and the 19th overall in the UK counting exhibitions.

The last seven games played in London have all been played in January in this building, with the most recent featuring the Wizards beating the Knicks 101-100 in 2019. The Magic have played in one of the games, losing in OT 106-103 to the Toronto Raptors in ‘16 despite 27 points from Victor Oladipo. The Raptors played the first two games in London in ‘11 against the Nets.

Despite Thursday’s loss, Memphis has won seven of the last nine matchups between these teams, sweeping last season’s games 124-111 and 105-104. The Grizzlies’ one-point win came on Feb. 21 of ‘25, with the winning margin provided by a late Aldama free throw. Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked a Paolo Banchero potential game-winner to preserve the victory, which was spurred on by a team-high 23 points from Morant. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 25.

Memphis’ recent surge has given it a 31-27 series lead over the Magic dating back to the Grizzlies’ entry into the NBA in ‘95. Orlando won 11 of the first 12 matchups, including the first two after the Griz moved from Vancouver to Tennessee, before things started to turn.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -3.5 (-115), Grizzlies +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -170, Grizzlies +142

Total: 230.5 (Over -1108, Under -112)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Jett Howard: Questionable - Illness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Probable - Right Calf Contusion

Santi Aldama: Questionable - Right Calf Contusion

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies wing Cedric Coward on whether he feels hitting the rookie wall: "No, I only fear God."

