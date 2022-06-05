Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 3

We are three weeks into our summer power rankings, and once again, we have significant shakeups. Some guys opted for parties in Atlanta, while others went for low-key hangouts in Los Angeles. Let's not waste any more time and dive into the rankings.

10. Gorgui Dieng

Gorgui Dieng remains committed to helping others. © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Our veteran, Gorgui Dieng, makes his triumphant return to the power rankings this week. The veteran center posted a video for a new application that looks dope. If you are able to translate what is being said in the video, holler at me, and I'll follow back up with everyone else.

9. Dominique Wilkins & Bob Rathbun

The two GOAT television broadcasters reunite for USBA Hoops.

Never, I repeat never, in our two-week history of summer power rankings have there been television announcers in the top ten. That speaks to the level of star power that Dominique Wilkins and Bob Rathbun bring to the table. Like Jordan and Pippen or Shaq and Kobe, some pairings are just unfair. It's great to see these two back together, and it makes me miss Hawks basketball even more.

8. Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu shows love to his old AAU team this week. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

More progress from Onyeka Okongwu in this week's rankings. 'Double-O' purchased a new whip last week, and now he's supporting his old AAU team. Okongwu showing love to the Compton Magic earns him the eighth spot this week.

7. Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter enters the vibe power rankings for the first time this week. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time this summer, Kevin Huerter claims a top-ten spot. Huerter has spent most of his time on the golf course, which doesn't really move the needle for me. But it was a relatively slow week and his super-late photo dump seemed hilariously on-brand for 'Red Velvet.'

6. Sharife Cooper

Sharife Cooper dunked on a kid this week. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

I'm starting to believe Sharife Cooper's vibes are no joke. The rising sophomore has elevated from ninth to seventh and now sixth this week. Thanks to Cooper's basketball camp, and workout hype videos, he continues to rise in the rankings. See Cooper posterize a camper in the video below.

5. Clint Capela

Clint Capela is back in the lab this week. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, Clint Capela took a slight slide in this week's power rankings. We knew he had to come back down to earth eventually. No one man can keep up the lavish lifestyle he was living while on vacation in Europe. But it's great to see Capela back in the lab and working on getting better. A longer off-season will certainly benefit him next season.

4. Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari continues to promote the game. © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Out of all the Hawks' role players, Danilo Gallinari is probably the most entertaining to follow on social media. Mostly because he posts every single day. The 33-year-old has been on a tear this off-season and did not slow down this week. I have no idea what the future holds for Gallinari's time with the Hawks, but let's sit back and respect greatness.

3. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic hung out with an Boban Marjanovic this week. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

More progression from Bogdan Bogdanovic this week. In case you needed more proof that Bogdanovic is a great friend, now you have it. 'Bogi' remains in Los Angeles, where he's been hanging out with Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic. The two Serbian-born NBA players watched hoops together before attending a screening of Adam Sandler's new movie that features Trae Young.

2. Lou Williams

Lou Williams hosted a star-studded party in Atlanta. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

We knew this was going to be a big week for Lou Williams. 'The Underground Goat' hosted one of his legendary parties last Sunday, and apparently, it did not disappoint. Also, let us not forget Williams' brief cameo in ESPN's 30 for 30 about streetball.

1. Trae Young

Trae Young welcomed his son into the world. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bagawd, that's Trae Young's music! This was meant to be Lou Williams' week to top the summer power rankings, but 'Ice Trae' holds on to the number one spot for the second straight week.

Young was in the zone this week. He appeared in the new Call of Duty video game teaser and, more importantly, announced the birth of his first child (third if you count the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers). Name another player in the NBA who had a better week (other than maybe LeBron James becoming a billionaire).

Unranked: John Collins, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, Delon Wright, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Skylar Mays. We will be back next Sunday with updated power rankings. Until then, take it easy and stay locked into AllHawks.com.

