Checks Over Stripes? Atlanta Hawks Players Mostly Nike Athletes

The Hawks have more Adidas athletes than the league average.

Spike Lee tried to tell us, "It's gotta be the shoes!" And that was way back in the late 1980s. The hardwood has served as a battleground between brands for decades. With the addition of crystal clear photos and social media, the struggle for sneaker supremacy has only become more competitive.

Since last spring, a lot of focus has been on Trae Young's first signature sneaker - the Adidas Trae 1. However, there are still other high-profile players on the roster who are bringing the heat every time they step on the court.

According to a 2021 study from Baller Shoes DB, approximately 67% of the league's players wear Nike, while just under 10% wear Adidas sneakers. What makes the Hawks roster unique is 6 of their 17 players (35%) are wearing the three stripes.

So while we anxiously await the release of the Adidas 'Trae 1', let's check out what the rest of the roster is rocking.

Adidas

John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are both fans of Damian Lillard's sneaker line, the 'Dame'.

Last season Danilo Gallinari was all about the 'Pro Model 2G'.

Bogdan Bogdanovic started last season in Nike, wearing several different pairs of Kobe Bryant's signature sneakers before switching to Adidas and wearing various models.

Sharife Cooper wore Under Armour in college at Auburn but has since signed a deal with Adidas.

Nike

The majority of the roster still wears Nike. Four of the nine Nike athletes on the squad wear Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker line. Clint Capela, Cam Reddish, Jalen Johnson, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot all wear the 'Kyrie'. To be fair, Reddish has tried out several different Nike models throughout his two years in the league.

Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter and Gorgui Dieng often play in Paul George's signature line, the 'PG'.

Solomon Hill and Skylar Mays remain loyal to Kobe Bryant by rocking 'Kobe' models.

Lastly, Kevin Huerter and Delon Wright opt for Kevin Durant's sneaker, the 'KD'.

Peak

While less than 0.5% of the league wears the Chinese Brand, Lou Williams actually has his own signature sneaker with Peak called the 'Taichi Lou Flash'.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Makes Epic Return to Madison Square Garden for WWE SmackDown

NBA Considering Playing More Outdoor Games

NBA2K22 Released and Hawks Fans are Upset

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!