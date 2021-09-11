NBA News: More Outdoor Games a Possibility

Following the success of MLB's 'Field of Dreams' Game, the NBA is reportedly considering more outdoor games.

Earlier this summer MLB's 'Field of Dreams' Game was a massive success. So it should come as no surprise that the NBA is considering replicating the idea. However, this has already been done multiple times before.

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks on September 24, 1972, at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, a baseball park in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets on October 11, 2008, at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors on October 10, 2009, at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Maverick on October 9, 2010, at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Strategy & Analytics Evan Wasch appeared on an episode of the “The Crossover” podcast. Wasch said, "We’ve explored it, and we’ll continue to talk about it." Before going on to mention several daunting logistical challenges. You can catch the full interview and hear him discuss the issue as well as other fascinating components of building the regular season schedule here.

We will leave it up to the league office to find solutions to the obstacles. In the meantime, here are some of the outdoor courts that fans most want to see games played on.

Holcombe Rucker Park

Every NBA legend from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe Bryant to Kevin Durant has graced this court. Kyrie Irving's film Uncle Drew heavily featured Rucker Park. Located in Harlem, just east of the former Polo Grounds site, the court is hollowed ground for hoops fans. A matchup between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets would be ideal for this location. Could you imagine the hype video Spike Lee would put together for such a game?

Venice Beach

Located in beautiful Santa Monica, California, this amazing court deserves to be on a nationally televised game. It would feel like an NBA2K game come to life. Of course, it goes without saying that the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Los Angeles Clippers makes the most sense for this location.

Quai 54

Basketball is truly a global phenomenon. A game on the equally historical and stunning streetball courts of Paris, France, would garner even more new fans. This would be a prime opportunity to display two of the brightest young stars - Trae Young and Luka Doncic. The Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks playing in front of the Eiffel Tower would be monumental.

The league is well aware of the issues that come from playing an indoor sport outside in the elements. But if the NHL can do it with the annual Winter Classic, then the NBA can certainly find a way to make it work (again).

