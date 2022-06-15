Skip to main content
Danilo Gallinari & De'Andre Hunter Taking Business School Courses

You're never too old to learn.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

You're never too old to go back to school. It's even better if you get a chance to study abroad with a friend and teammate. As you can see in the tweet below, Danilo Gallinari and De'Andre Hunter are taking business and marketing courses in Milan, Italy.

Thanks to the NBA Players Association Program, the two Atlanta Hawks players are able to learn at Bocconi University. The prestigious school was founded in 1902 and is one of the top 10 universities worldwide in the Social Sciences. 

In addition to the two Hawks players, there are several other NBA players taking advantage of the opportunity. Immanuel Quickley, Bismack Biyombo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Corey Kispert are just a few players studying in Italy right now.

While I'm sure it's a fantastic time for all the players, Hunter gets to experience all Italy has to offer with a legitimate superstar in the country in Gallinari. Former Hawk Solomon Hill vacationed in Italy last summer and bragged to locals about knowing 'Gallo.'

According to recent reporting, Hunter will likely receive a contract extension this summer, and we will find out about Gallinari's fate with the franchise by July 1. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

