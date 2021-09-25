Hawks Rookie Jalen Johnson Signs New Sneaker Deal

September 25, 2021
Hawks Rookie Jalen Johnson Signs Endorsement Deal with Nike
After attending Duke University, it makes sense that the rookie signed with Nike.
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a big week for sneakerheads who live in Atlanta. Yesterday we covered the official unveiling of the Adidas Trae Young 1 shoe and apparel collection. Then last night, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that Hawks rookie Jalen Johnson signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike.

Recently, I broke down the Hawks roster by Nike, Adidas, and Peak (shoutout Lou Williams) athletes. The Hawks have a disproportionate amount of Adidas athletes, including one of only five NBA players with their own signature shoe through the German brand. Yet, the majority of the team still wears the swoosh.

Of course, Johnson will not be getting his own signature sneaker line anytime soon (if ever). So what can we expect to see on Johnson's feet this season? So far, he has shown a strong affinity for Kyrie Irving's signature line. It makes sense, both are from Duke, and their game is predicated on quickness.

Now that Johnson is in the league, hopefully, Nike hooks him up with every colorway of his preferred Kyrie model. Keep it locked in as we count down the hours until training camp starts on September 28.

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

