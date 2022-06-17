Trae Young Hoops in Unreleased Adidas Shoe

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has spent most of his summer in Norman, Oklahoma. The 23-year-old has always been family-oriented, but that is especially true now that he is a first-time father.

However, Young is also a businessman, and that requires an ample amount of travel. This week, the All-NBA player returned to Atlanta, Georgia, to work on an advertisement with Sprite. Additionally, he squeezed in a pick-up game at Overtime Elite.

The decision to work out at Overtime was no coincidence. Young is among several A-list celebrities, athletes, and entertainers to invest in the sports media company. While it is always fun to watch Young play basketball, keen observers picked up on something else.

Young was wearing an unreleased pair of his signature shoe - the Adidas Trae Young 1. This colorway featured a pink outsole and a tan upper. As you can see in the closeup photo below, there is a logo printed all over the upper. Unfortunately, it's unclear what the logo is and what the design is meant to symbolize.

We have covered the Adidas Trae Young 1 extensively since August. While the second installment of Young's signature shoe should be arriving in the near future, it's exciting to see Adidas continue to show love to the fan-favorite hoop shoe. As always, we will keep you updated on everything we know about Young and the Hawks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

