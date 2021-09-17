The two former Philadelphia 76ers first-round draft picks are now competing for same job.

Yesterday the Hawks made headlines by signing Jahlil Okafor to a 1-year, non-guaranteed contract. The 3rd overall selection from the 2015 NBA Draft and former NBA All-Rookie Team member has faced ups and downs in his career.

For most lottery picks entering their 7th season in the league, they are entertaining thoughts of max contracts and signature sneaker deals. Instead, Okafor will likely be battling recent signee Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for the Hawks 15th and final roster spot.

As I wrote yesterday, I am excited about the low-risk, high-reward bet on a 25-year-old center. But earning the final spot won't be easy, and even then, it may come down to which position needs more depth. Luwawu-Cabarrot is the same age as Okafor and a much more versatile player.

Let's examine the two players and figure out who has the edge going into training camp.

Offense

When it comes to getting buckets, Okafor is the stronger option. Over his six seasons, he's averaged 10.4 points per game on 54.2% shooting. He's an old-school center that knows his role and sticks to it. He has attempted a grand total of 27 three-pointers in his career. Okafor does his best work in tight spots in the post.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has a completely different offensive approach. Throughout his career, he's attempted far more three-pointers (834) than two-pointers (637). That leaves the wing with an average 33.1% shooting percentage from behind the arc. Not bad for a two-way player.

Advantage: Okafor

Defense

One of the big complaints about Okafor throughout his career has been his defense. A DBPM (Defensive Box Plus/Minus) of -1.0 and Defensive Rating of 111 are below average. And at 6'10, you want more rim protection than 0.8 blocks per game over six seasons.

However, there may be some reason for optimism. Okafor hasn't averaged more than 16 minutes per game since 2017, so his per 100 possession metrics provide more insight. He's averaging 1.9 blocks and 0.7 steals per 100 possessions.

Oddly enough, Luwawu-Cabarrot advanced defensive stats for his career are nearly identical to Okafor. A DBPM (Defensive Box Plus/Minus) of -1.0 and a Defensive Rating of 113.

The perimeter player is not providing any rim protection. But he's averaging 1.2 steals per 100 possessions - higher than his career average of 0.4 per game. Plus, he can guard multiple positions, which makes him more valuable to a team throughout an 82-game season.

Advantage: Luwawu-Cabarrot

Rebounding

Post players should always have the edge over wings when it comes to grabbing boards. But again, this is an area in dire need of improvement from Okafor. Just 4.7 rebounds per game, with a career TRB% (Total Rebound Percentage) of 13. Keep in mind Clint Capela's career TBR% is 21.

Luwawu-Cabarrot's 2.1 rebounds per game and 6.8 TRB% is not bad for a wing who has played limited minutes throughout his career. For example, Kevin Huerter has averaged 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 TBR% in a similar amount of total minutes.

Advantage: Okafor

Availability

Both players have missed some time due to minor knee injuries, but nothing compared to some of the veterans the Hawks have signed in recent years.

Slight Advantage: Luwawu-Cabarrot

Fit

Before the signing of Okafor, I gave my projection of the Hawks depth chart for the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately for Luwawu-Cabarrot, the team has a plethora of perimeter players that can slide around and play multiple positions. While Onyeka Okongwu is rehabilitating his shoulder, the team only has two true centers.

Advantage: Okafor

Final Conclusion

What both of these players have done in the past - the achievements, highlights, and lowlights - don't have any effect on their chances of making the roster. It will come down to their performance in training camp and how they fit with the team. Both players are talented enough to play in the NBA. Unfortunately, only one roster spot is available on the Hawks.

