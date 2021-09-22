Scouting Report On Atlanta Hawks Southeast Division Opponents

The road to winning a second consecutive divisional title will not be easy for the Hawks.

After the slowest of starts, a coaching change, and some roster moves, the Atlanta Hawks won the 2020-21 Southeast Division Championship. It was the first time the team had won their division since 2015, and before that, 1994.

The season is almost upon us, and if the Hawks want to take another leap, it starts by repeating as division champs. They will have to play their division foes twice at home and twice on the road. Here is what fans can expect from those opponents.

Charlotte Hornets

The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, was an absolute joy to watch in Charlotte. He is the face of the franchise and will eventually be the face of the league. Ball's 15.7 points and roughly 6 assists and 6 rebounds per game provided a huge punch for the Hornets second unit.

The team squeaked into the Play-In game with a record of 33-39 before getting their doors blown off by the Indiana Pacers 144-117. The highlight of the Hornets offseason was rewarding Terry Rozier with a four-year, $97 million extension following his stellar season.

After locking up 'Scary Terry,' the team traded for Mason Plumlee and signed Ish Smith and Kelly Oubre. The Hornets got better this summer, but so did the rest of the conference. Will their improvement on paper translate to a higher seed? Only time will tell.

Miami Heat

The 2019-20 Eastern Conference Champions struggled to a 40-32 record before the eventual 2021 NBA Champions bounced them in the first round.

After months of speculation, the organization finally signed Kyle Lowery to a three-year, $85 million deal. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson also got paid this summer to the tune of five years, $90 million. In case the team wasn't surly enough, they brought in P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris.

Couple the offseason signings with a summer to get caught up on rest, and the Heat will be tough in the 2021-22 season. They will push the Hawks more than any other team in the division. The two rivals play twice in the preseason, four times in the regular season, and possibly 4-7 games in the postseason. Mark your calendars.

Orlando Magic

Following years on the treadmill of mediocrity, the Magic finally embraced a rebuild. The team parted ways with Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, and Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline in late March.

After limping to a 21-51 record and being the only Southeast Division team not to make the playoffs, the front office also overhauled the coaching staff. The Magic have strung together a few good drafts, which has resulted in a fun and promising roster, but they are undoubtedly finishing last in the division.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards upended the 2021 NBA Draft coverage when news of the Russel Westbrook trade broke early in the evening. Through a series of moves, the team acquired Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrel, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Aaron Holiday.

Don't look now, but Bradley Beal has a competent core around him, which gives the Wizards a clear identity for the first time in years. As a result, it is safe to assume that the Wizards improve upon their 34-38 record from last season and finish higher than the 8-seed. Despite their marked improvement, I still expect them to finish third in the division behind the Hawks and Heat for the second straight year.

