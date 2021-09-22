Scouting Report On Atlanta Hawks Southeast Division Opponents

September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Previewing Atlanta Hawks Southeast Division Opponents
Publish date:

Previewing Atlanta Hawks Southeast Division Opponents

The road to winning a second consecutive divisional title will not be easy for the Hawks.
Author:

© Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The road to winning a second consecutive divisional title will not be easy for the Hawks.

After the slowest of starts, a coaching change, and some roster moves, the Atlanta Hawks won the 2020-21 Southeast Division Championship. It was the first time the team had won their division since 2015, and before that, 1994. 

The season is almost upon us, and if the Hawks want to take another leap, it starts by repeating as division champs. They will have to play their division foes twice at home and twice on the road. Here is what fans can expect from those opponents.

Charlotte Hornets

The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, was an absolute joy to watch in Charlotte. He is the face of the franchise and will eventually be the face of the league. Ball's 15.7 points and roughly 6 assists and 6 rebounds per game provided a huge punch for the Hornets second unit.

The team squeaked into the Play-In game with a record of 33-39 before getting their doors blown off by the Indiana Pacers 144-117. The highlight of the Hornets offseason was rewarding Terry Rozier with a four-year, $97 million extension following his stellar season.

After locking up 'Scary Terry,' the team traded for Mason Plumlee and signed Ish Smith and Kelly Oubre. The Hornets got better this summer, but so did the rest of the conference. Will their improvement on paper translate to a higher seed? Only time will tell.

Miami Heat

The 2019-20 Eastern Conference Champions struggled to a 40-32 record before the eventual 2021 NBA Champions bounced them in the first round.

After months of speculation, the organization finally signed Kyle Lowery to a three-year, $85 million deal. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson also got paid this summer to the tune of five years, $90 million. In case the team wasn't surly enough, they brought in P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris.

Couple the offseason signings with a summer to get caught up on rest, and the Heat will be tough in the 2021-22 season. They will push the Hawks more than any other team in the division. The two rivals play twice in the preseason, four times in the regular season, and possibly 4-7 games in the postseason. Mark your calendars.

No image description

Orlando Magic

Following years on the treadmill of mediocrity, the Magic finally embraced a rebuild. The team parted ways with Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, and Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline in late March. 

After limping to a 21-51 record and being the only Southeast Division team not to make the playoffs, the front office also overhauled the coaching staff. The Magic have strung together a few good drafts, which has resulted in a fun and promising roster, but they are undoubtedly finishing last in the division.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards upended the 2021 NBA Draft coverage when news of the Russel Westbrook trade broke early in the evening. Through a series of moves, the team acquired Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrel, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Aaron Holiday.

Don't look now, but Bradley Beal has a competent core around him, which gives the Wizards a clear identity for the first time in years. As a result, it is safe to assume that the Wizards improve upon their 34-38 record from last season and finish higher than the 8-seed. Despite their marked improvement, I still expect them to finish third in the division behind the Hawks and Heat for the second straight year. 

Recommended For You

Trae Young Should Expect All-Star and All-NBA Selections in 21-22 Season

The Five Wildest Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Open Office in Atlanta. What Does it Mean for Hawks?

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball runs the offense against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Spectrum Center.
News

Scouting Report On Atlanta Hawks Southeast Division Opponents

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball past Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter in game five of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Ben Simmons Looming Departure Could Lift Hawks to 3-seed in Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Damion Lee (8) in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena.
News

Looking Back at J.J. Redick's Greatest Moments Against Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Eight Team Goals For Atlanta Hawks to Repeat Success in 2021-22 Season

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with fans in the closing seconds of a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs
News

Trae Young Should Expect All-Star and All-NBA Selections in 2021-22 NBA Season

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza (8) greets Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after their game at State Farm Arena.
News

The Five Most Unbelievable Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Miami Heat
News

Every NBA Record Broken or Tied by Trae Young

Norman native and Atlanta Hawk basketball player Trae Young, right, gathers with others protesters as they carry signs during a protest at Andrews Park on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Culture

Trae Young's Leadership Extends Beyond the Court

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James (right) with agent Rich Paul during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals. [Photo cropped so dimensions fit page]
News

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Open Office in Atlanta