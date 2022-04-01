Atlanta Hawks CEO Gives Update on John Collins Injuries

Hawks fans might have reason to be optimistic about the return of John Collins. Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin spoke with the Dukes and Bell Show on 92.9 FM The Game on Friday afternoon and said the following about Collins, “He has been practicing and working out in a limited way. We have a very important 10-day stretch coming up, and we could really use his services.”

It doesn't seem like the organization has completely closed the door on Collins playing this season. Yesterday afternoon, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said they were was no update on Collins, and they were "still in the reevaluation window."

The 24-year-old forward has missed the last ten games with a sprained foot and nasty sprained finger. However, he had missed six consecutive games between February 13 and March 3 with the same injuries. So on March 17, Collins took it upon himself to seek a second medical opinion outside of the organization.

John Collins is practicing in "limited ways" with the team. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks desperately need Collins if they are to make another deep playoff push. In addition to being a walking highlight reel, he is always the most enthusiastic voice on and off the floor.

On the other hand, Collins just signed a 5-year, $125 million contract this past summer, and it would be unwise and unfair to risk the long-term health of such a special player. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

