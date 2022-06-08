Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Johnny Juzang

After initially starting his collegiate career at Kentucky under Head Coach John Calipari, Juzang had a challenging time garnering the playing time he needed to make much of a difference. At the time, Kentucky had NBA guards Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley manning the load at the guard positions. And after averaging 12.3 minutes in 28 games played, Juzang opted to head back home to California and play for UCLA.

Though it would take Juzang a couple of months to settle into his new starting role, the continuous growth and production he put forth in his sophomore season led him to have one wildly impressive breakout performance. In 26 games started, Juzang scored 16.0 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the field, averaged 4.1 rebounds, and tallied 1.6 assists as well.

That season, Juzang would post a career-high 32 points on 52.2% shooting from the field, to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a block in a big three-point win over Washington. Juzang would go on to have a total of seven 25+ point games on the season, one of which came in the Elite Eight against Michigan (28 points) and the other in the Final Four against Gonzaga (29 points). As a result of such a breakout year, on top of the fact that he played a crucial role in UCLA’s Final Four run, Juzang would receive All-Pac-12 Second Team honors to cap off a remarkable season.

In his junior year, Juzang had to overcome the obstacle of proving that his sophomore season wasn’t a one-hit-wonder of a year, and he really rose to the occasion once again. Starting in 29 games, Juzang dropped an average of 15.6 points, gathered 4.7 rebounds, and tallied 1.8 assists, each of the latter two stats being career highs. Though Juzang shot 43.2% from the field, he put up a solid 36% shooting efficiency from behind the arc, yet another career-high. Although UCLA would come up short to UNC in the Sweet 16 this year in the NCAA Tournament, Juzang still produced undeniably well, scoring a season-high 28 points in a big win against Utah earlier in January.

Juzang would go on to be named First Team All-Pac-12 and Third Team All-American. From his ability to score so well off the dribble, off catch-and-shoot looks, in the mid-range, and all along the perimeter, Juzang just has this natural feel for where his spots are and lives for big, clutch moments where he can execute a dagger-of-a-shot, making him a bright talent who looks NBA-ready.