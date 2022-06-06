Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Trevion Williams

Offensively, Williams is quite a force to have and brings a versatile set of skills to the table. He not only scores the ball very well in and around the paint while crashing the glass with authority. But Williams also runs the floor with great pace, brings an intimidating interior defense, and an evolving, sharp touch and sense of awareness with his passing.

Over his four seasons with the Boilermakers, Williams grew into his potential and embraced every minute he got on the floor. After illustrating a promising showing in 22 starts over his sophomore year, Williams had himself a big breakout season as a junior, hitting a handful of career highs in the process. In 28 games (26 starts) on 25.1 minutes per game, Williams scored 15.5 points on 52.5% shooting from the field, tallied 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Because of his performance, Williams was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and even declared for the draft following the end of the season.

Despite such, Williams chose to withdraw from the draft last minute and return to Purdue for one more season. What was fascinating about this decision at the time is that Williams was going to have to produce a similar season, if not a better one than his junior year with Purdue, something that looked awfully daunting even for a player of his caliber.

Although Williams didn’t surpass or match those junior year numbers, he was still able to generate a special senior campaign, scoring 12.0 points per game on 54.7% shooting from the field (a career-high) while tallying 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists as well (also a career-high). Mind you, Williams did this all predominantly off the bench, playing 37 games but only starting in four of them, and did so with 20.1 minutes per game. This led Williams to receive the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Award and a spot on the All-Big Ten Third Team as well. This kid is the real deal, and the Hawks should consider selecting him in the second round.