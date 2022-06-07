Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Collin Gillespie

Over his five-year tenure at Villanova, Gillespie put together one incredible portfolio of achievements both on the team and individual levels. In 156 games played at Villanova, Gillespie scored a total of 1,858 points, gathered 482 assists, 449 rebounds, and 154 steals, paving his way as one of the most distinguished players in the program’s history.

But with his productivity came consistency and invaluable experience developed under one of the greatest college basketball coaches we’ve seen. In his freshman season in 2018, Gillespie won a National Title (Villanova’s second in three years), accumulating a firm feel and understanding of what it takes to succeed and persevere in the greatest college basketball tournament.

After being primarily a bench player over the course of his freshman year, Gillespie really started to come into his own once he became a full-time starter in his sophomore season, where he averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds. The following year, Gillespie would make another big leap, posting 15.1 points per game to go with 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, leading him to be named to the All-Big East Second Team at the conclusion of the season.

The very next year, Gillespie would be named to the All-Big East First Team and was also crowned the Big East Player of the Year as a senior. However, Gillespie would miss a chance to play in the Big East Tournament and in the big dance due to an MCL tear he suffered in early March that season.

Despite having a chance to enter the draft, Gillespie chose to opt for a fifth season of eligibility, and my goodness, would he stamp his legacy into Villanova’s history books with one special season. Scoring 15.6 points on average to go with a 41.5 shooting percentage from behind the arc (both career highs), Gillespie also tallied a career-high 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists as well. He would not only be named First Team All-Big East for a second time and receive the Big East Player of the Year Award once again. But Gillespie would also be selected to the All-American Third Team and won the Bob Cousy Award as well, an honor given to the best men’s collegiate point guard of the season.