The 2022 NBA Draft is only eight days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host six new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 103 players at their practice facility. Let's learn more about today's players.

Alex O'Connell Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports School: Creighton Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'6" Weight: 185 Age: 23 Resume: Played three seasons at Duke before transferring to Creighton. Josh Carlton Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports School: Houston Position: Forward/Center Height: 6'10" Weight: 245 Age: 23 Resume: Transferred from UCONN to Houston for senior season. First-team All-AAC (2022), AAC Most Improved Player (2019). Julian Champagnie Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports School: St. John’s Position: Guard/Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 215 Age: 20 Resume: 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Big East Co-Most Improved Player (2021), Big East All-Freshman Team (2020). Justin Minaya Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports School: Providence Position: Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 210 Age: 23 Resume: Named BIG EAST Player of the Week (1/31/22). Orlando Robinson Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports School: Fresno State Position: Power Forward Height: 7'0" Weight: 235 Age: 21 Resume: The Basketball Classic champion (2022), The Basketball Classic MVP (2022), First-team All-Mountain West (2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021). Vince Williams Jr. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports School: VCU Position: Small Forward Height: 6'6" Weight: 205 Age: 21 Resume: Named Third Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference (2021).

