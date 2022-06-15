Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host 18th Day of Draft Workouts

Another strong group of players working out in Atlanta.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NBA Draft is only eight days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host six new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 103 players at their practice facility. Let's learn more about today's players.

Alex O'Connell

Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

School: Creighton

Position: Shooting Guard 

Height: 6'6" 

Weight: 185

Age: 23

Resume: Played three seasons at Duke before transferring to Creighton.

Josh Carlton

Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) shoots on the court during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

School: Houston

Position: Forward/Center 

Height: 6'10" 

Weight: 245

Age: 23

Resume: Transferred from UCONN to Houston for senior season. First-team All-AAC (2022), AAC Most Improved Player (2019).

Julian Champagnie

St. John's Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) dribbles up court against Villanova Wildcats forward Brandon Slater (3) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

School: St. John’s

Position: Guard/Forward 

Height: 6'8" 

Weight: 215

Age: 20

Resume: 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Big East Co-Most Improved Player (2021), Big East All-Freshman Team (2020).

Justin Minaya

Providence Friars forward Justin Minaya (15) shoots a free throw against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center.

School: Providence

Position: Forward 

Height: 6'7" 

Weight: 210

Age: 23

Resume: Named BIG EAST Player of the Week (1/31/22).

Orlando Robinson

Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) reacts after an offensive goaltending call on the Bulldogs during the second overtime against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena.

School: Fresno State

Position: Power Forward 

Height: 7'0" 

Weight: 235

Age: 21

Resume: The Basketball Classic champion (2022), The Basketball Classic MVP (2022), First-team All-Mountain West (2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021).

Vince Williams Jr.

Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Vince Williams (10) dunks the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Stuart C. Siegel Center.

School: VCU 

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6'6" 

Weight: 205

Age: 21

Resume: Named Third Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference (2021).

