Atlanta Hawks Host 18th Day of Draft Workouts
The 2022 NBA Draft is only eight days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host six new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 103 players at their practice facility. Let's learn more about today's players.
Alex O'Connell
School: Creighton
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 185
Age: 23
Resume: Played three seasons at Duke before transferring to Creighton.
Josh Carlton
School: Houston
Position: Forward/Center
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 245
Age: 23
Resume: Transferred from UCONN to Houston for senior season. First-team All-AAC (2022), AAC Most Improved Player (2019).
Julian Champagnie
School: St. John’s
Position: Guard/Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 215
Age: 20
Resume: 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Big East Co-Most Improved Player (2021), Big East All-Freshman Team (2020).
Justin Minaya
School: Providence
Position: Forward
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 210
Age: 23
Resume: Named BIG EAST Player of the Week (1/31/22).
Orlando Robinson
School: Fresno State
Position: Power Forward
Height: 7'0"
Weight: 235
Age: 21
Resume: The Basketball Classic champion (2022), The Basketball Classic MVP (2022), First-team All-Mountain West (2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021).
Vince Williams Jr.
School: VCU
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 205
Age: 21
Resume: Named Third Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference (2021).
