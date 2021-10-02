Atlanta Hawks Preseason News Roundup

After a well-deserved day off from practice, the Hawks were back on their grind this morning. Today the team kicked off what will be a long and productive day. Here is everything we learned from the fourth day of preseason.

Injuries

As always, we must start with the health of the team. Today we continued to receive good news on players working their way back from injuries. Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Bogdan Bogdanovic about his knee. He said, “It’s going well. It didn’t bother me yet. Feeling pretty healthy and ready for the season.”

Despite the positive update, Coach McMillan still can't promise how much we will see the cadre of injured players in preseason. I assume that we will not see any of Clint Capela or De'Andre Hunter until the regular season starts on October 21. However, I remain hopeful that we will see at least a little bit of Kevin Huerter and Bogdanovic.

Roster

McMillan praised rookie Jalen Johnson when speaking with the media. His quote speaks to the flexibility the team has with so many of its players.

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com made an interesting observation which also sheds light on what the team is doing with Johnson.

Looking Forward

The team will be busy the rest of the day. McMillan is hosting the 10th Annual Coaches Clinic presented by adidas. Right after the clinic, the team is inviting fans to attend their annual Open Practice presented by Sharecare. Monday, the Hawks play their first preseason game against the Heat in Miami.

Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to provide breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

Recommended For You

How To Find Sold Out Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoes

Five Hawks Lineups That Scary The NBA

Vince Carter Documentary Debuts Online

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!