Atlanta Hawks Hosting 10th Annual Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas

September 28, 2021
Hawks Hosting 10th Annual Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas
Hawks Hosting 10th Annual Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas

The Atlanta Hawks are providing an invaluable opportunity to coaches at all levels.
The Atlanta Hawks organization continues to keep its commitment to the community and to the game. Prior to the start of the Open Practice on Saturday, October 2, the Hawks Basketball Academy will host their 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas.

This clinic provides coaches of all levels the opportunity to learn from Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff. Additionally, the clinic is free and will take place from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at State Farm Arena. 

“We are thrilled to partner with adidas in a collaborative effort to train and develop hundreds of Atlanta community coaches,” said Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. 

“The youth basketball experience is greatly influenced by the quality of coaching available to young athletes. The Coaches Clinic provides a platform and is a vehicle for Coach McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff to share invaluable knowledge, wisdom and best practices in the coaching profession. Our hope is for attendees to leave State Farm Arena on Saturday feeling energized, excited and empowered to teach the game and generate a fun, positive and enjoyable basketball experience for thousands of young athletes in gyms across the city.”

With approximately 500 coaches already registered to attend, this is not an opportunity that you can afford to miss. Interested coaches can sign up for the event by clicking here.

