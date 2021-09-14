After 2021 NBA Playoffs Appearance, Atlanta Hawks Qualify for Nike 'Earned Edition' Uniforms

September 14, 2021
Atlanta Hawks Qualify for Nike 'Earned Edition' Uniforms. What We Know So Far
Thanks to the Hawks 2021 NBA Playoffs Appearance, they should receive a fifth uniform set this season.
© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last week we speculated about the upcoming release of the annual Nike 'City Edition' uniforms for NBA teams. Thanks to photos circulating online and the Atlanta Hawks social media team dropping hints, we have a good idea of what to expect.

However, the 'City Edition' threads should not be the only alternate uniforms the Hawks wear during the 2021-2022 season. For the past few years, Nike has awarded all NBA Playoff teams with an additional uniform set known as 'Earned Edition' the following season. Here is a glimpse at what Nike designed for 2020-2021:

Although this is not yet confirmed by Nike or the NBA, it seems unlikely that either party will pass up an opportunity for more jersey sales, especially given the popularity of some of the 'Earned Edition' uniforms each year. So it is safe to say the Hawks will get a fifth uniform set for the upcoming season thanks to their 2021 NBA Playoffs appearance.

So what is Nike cooking up for the Hawks? Currently, we have no idea. There are no leaks online, and the uniforms will not debut until later in the season. Unfortunately, history may not tell as much, as each season Nike goes with a different theme.

It will probably take a few months until we get confirmation, but like we said yesterday, it is a good feeling for the Hawks to remain among the upper echelon of teams in the league. Sound off on what designs and color schemes you want on the Atlanta Hawks 'Earned Edition' uniforms for the 2021-2022 season.

