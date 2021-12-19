Hawks vs. Cavs Preview: NBA's Hottest Team Visits Atlanta

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

    The Hawks (14-15) host the Cavaliers (19-12).
    Author:

    © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks (14-15) host the Cavaliers (19-12).

    Preview

    Don't look now, but the Cleveland Cavs have won six straight games and 10 of their last 12 matchups. They have almost made it to Christmas Day and are third in the Eastern Conference. Of course, a lot could still go wrong, but let's focus on what's gone right (Mark Jackson voice).

    The Cavs play a brand of basketball that belies their youth. They play at a slow pace and make their bones on defense. The Cavs stingy defense gives up only 101.1 points per game and ranks second in defensive rating (103.3).

    Darius Garland leads the Cavs with 19.1 points, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Jarrett Allen is right behind him with 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds. It's worth mentioning how well rookie Evan Mobley is playing, 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. The Cavs youth movement is bolstered by veterans like Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, who absolutely cooked the Hawks back on October 23.

    While the Cavs enjoy their best post-LeBron season, things are not too fun in Atlanta right now. The Hawks have lost 5 of their last 7 games, are below .500, and are outside the playoff picture. To make matters worse, they are near the bottom of the league in defensive rating (111.2), and their general manager, head coach, and players are questioning the team's effort right now.

    It's still not time to panic. The Hawks are dealing with injuries (more on that below), and it's not even the half-point of the season. Even better, Trae Young is top-three in the league in points and assists, and Clint Capela is near the top in rebounds again. With the recent addition of Onyeka Okongwu, I'm confident that the Hawks will start seeing tangible improvement soon.

    Injury Report

    Despite being so hot, the Cavs are facing problems with their health. Evan Mobley (Health & Safety Protocols), Isaac Okoro (Health & Safety Protocols), Collin Sexton (knee) are all out. 

    The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (left ankle soreness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) are all out of action.

    Over the past few days, I've written a lot about the surge in COVID cases in the NBA. Luckily, the Hawks have avoided a positive test case from any of their players this season. Let's hope this trend continues before the entire league winds up in the Health & Safety Protocols.

    Odds

    SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 3-point favorites. Clearly, it's because of the Cavs' health issues. Because the Hawks have only one win against a contender this season (a short-handed Milwaukee Bucks team in mid-November). A win against a depleted Cavs team could help prop up fans' spirits in Atlanta.

    Recommended For You

    Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

    Hawks Keep Narrowly Avoiding COVID

    Trae Young Announces Engagement

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Cavs Preview: NBA's Hottest Team Visits Atlanta

    39 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks players distribute 1,500 gifts to underserved youth on December 18, 2021.
    Culture

    Atlanta Hawks Players Surprise 1,500 Kids with Gifts

    2 minutes ago
    Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Everything You Must Know

    21 minutes ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Top Five Highlights from Nuggets Win in Atlanta

    21 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan both spoke on the rise in COVID cases in the NBA on December 17, 2021.
    News

    Trae Young, Nate McMillan Discuss Surging COVID Cases in NBA

    22 hours ago
    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Indefensible. Nuggets Blow Out Hawks 133-115

    Dec 17, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shakes hands with guard Trae Young (11) after making a shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Keep Narrowly Avoiding COVID

    Dec 17, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Announces Engagement to Shelby Miller on Instagram

    Dec 17, 2021