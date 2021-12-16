Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Clint Capela Leads NBA in Rebounds Over Last Month
    Publish date:

    Clint Capela Leads NBA in Rebounds Over Last Month

    The Atlanta Hawks big man is back.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks big man is back.

    Too many basketball fans have amnesia when it comes to Clint Capela. After leading the league in rebounds last season, the big man spent the summer rehabbing a nagging Achilles injury. It knocked him out of all conventional methods of conditioning. 

    As a result, Capela had to play his way into shape during the month of October. Imagine trying to overcome a scary injury while facing Jarrett Allen, Joel Embiid, Motrezl Harrell, and Nikola Jokic. All of whom have had the Hawks game circled on their calendar since the schedules were released in August.

    I know we have all seen too many graphs displaying exponential growth over the past 21 months. But that's what Capela's production has resembled since early to mid-November. 'The Swiss Bank' has accrued double-digit rebounds in all but one game since November 8. Over the past month (November 16), Clint Capela leads the NBA with 14.3 rebounds per game. 

    In fact, no player in the league who plays 30 minutes or less has more rebounds than Capela this entire season. Again, this is happening as he works his way back into shape while all on the job. Couple that with how he's constantly forced out of the lane to help out with the Hawks glaring defensive deficiencies. All of the haters and Twitter trolls can take a seat now.

    Capela's return to rebounding supremacy doesn't mean he's done improving. One area where the Hawks need more from their team's anchor is finishing around the rim. Capela shoots 62% on 7.3 shot attempts within 5-feet on the rim. No other post player in the league with 7 or more attempts in that range shoots a lower percentage. Finesse and touch aren't the problems, Capela has a tendency of rushing his shots in the paint.

    The Hawks just aren't right at the moment. They will continue treading water until they get more key players back from injuries over the next few weeks. In the meantime, they will lean heavily on their big three. Luckily, Trae Young's enjoying an MVP-caliber season, John Collins is making a case for an All-Star selection, and Clint Capela's returning to his rightful throne atop the league in rebounding. 

    Recommended For You

    Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

    Oral History: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
    News

    Clint Capela Leads NBA in Rebounds Over Last Month

    13 seconds ago
    Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at Amway Center.
    News

    Five Best Plays from Hawks Win Against Magic

    1 hour ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) celebrates as he makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Dispel Orlando Magic 111-99

    12 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    Dec 15, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic Preview: Battle of the Bottom of Southeast Division

    Dec 15, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after being hit in the face by Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk Provides Injury Updates

    Dec 14, 2021
    Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
    Culture

    Interstate 35: Trae Young's Road to Greatness

    Dec 14, 2021
    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Collapse! Fourth Quarter Propels Rockets to Victory 132-126

    Dec 13, 2021