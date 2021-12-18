Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Trae Young & Nate McMillan Discuss COVID
    Publish date:

    Trae Young & Nate McMillan Discuss COVID

    The NBA is in a dire situation.
    Author:

    © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    We move. It's more than a phrase. It's a credo the Atlanta Hawks live by during good and bad times. Unfortunately, right now is a bad time. The Hawks are below .500, dealing with injuries, and it feels like COVID is closing in on them. 

    As I wrote yesterday, players from opposing teams keep testing positive and entering the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols just days after playing the Hawks. If this were a zombie movie (which it's starting to resemble), NBA players are getting overrun by the virus.

    Luckily, the Hawks are able to keep their head while world events beyond their control swirl around them. Last night, following another tough loss to the Denver Nuggets, I asked both coach Nate McMillan and Trae Young how the team is dealing with the sharp increase in COVID cases in the league. Check out the video below.

    According to McMillan, the team continues to adapt to the changing landscape each day. "The NBA is sending out memos really daily. Because a lot of players in all sports are coming up positive. We are focusing on tightening up things we were doing in the past. Making sure we wear our masks at all times whenever we are in the facilities. We're back to wearing our masks full-time on our planes." 

    Trae Young is not only a leader on the floor but off. "Guys are being smart. Hopefully, we don't have any breakout on our team or anything like that. We just stay smart when we're out of this arena. I think we just got to be smart with what we do."

    Thank goodness Hawks fans can always count on the team always trying to do the right thing. Despite any challenges they go through on the hardwood, we know the character of this roster. It's yet another reason why I believe the Hawks are on the precipice of a lot of success in the near future.

