Atlanta Hawks Keep Narrowly Avoiding COVID

If you have been on Twitter this week, then you have for sure seen the non-stop updates about NBA players entering the league's health & safety protocols. Woj and Shams are breaking news like it's draft night or free agency - except it's awful news. The league is not in a good place right now.

The number of players getting ruled out is increasing at an exponential rate. Somehow, the Atlanta Hawks roster has been able to avoid COVID disruptions this season. Yes, assistant coach Jamelle McMillan tested positive, and his father, head coach Nate McMillan missed one game out of an abundance of caution (never tested positive). But other than that, the Hawks have been one of the few teams to avoid players missing games due to COVID.

It's amazing, given their close contacts to teams that have suffered outbreaks. On Friday, December 10, the Hawks hosted Brooklyn Nets. Four days later, James Harden and other Nets players entered the league protocols. On Wednesday, December 15, the Hawks played the Orlando Magic. Today we learned that multiple Magic players have entered the league protocols.

It should come as no surprise that the NBA is beefing up testing requirements to try and ensure the wellbeing of the league. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the plans in a tweet late last night. Check out the new testing plan below.

These are perilous times for the NBA - both for the health and safety of teams personnel but obviously the financial aspect of matters. No one wants to see games canceled, suspended, or worse. Let's hope the NBA is capable of navigating these choppy waters. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

