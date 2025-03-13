Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to extend their winning streak to five games tomorrow night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers beat the Hawks soundly in their matchup earlier in the year, but Atlanta is playing better. It is also going to be the first time that the Hawks have faced Bogdan Bogdanovic since trading him to the Clippers last month for Terance Mann, who is thriving in his role so far in Atlanta. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Clippers, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Clint Capela (family reasons) is questionable. Capela did not play in last night's victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Trae Young intentionally missed a free throw vs the Indiana Pacers to prevent them from winning the last week and it ended his free throw streak. Just a couple of games later, Young made a career high 21 free throws in the win vs the Hornets. The Hawks offense was not great and nobody had a standout shooting performance, but Young's ability to get to the line was huge for the Hawks to get the win last night.
Atlanta's bench has far superior talent compared to Charlotte and it showed last night. They outscored the Hornets bench 57-18 and every player except Dominick Barlow got to double digits and he scored nine points last night as the backup center. Caris LeVert had 15 points on 5-9 shooting, Georges Niang had 12 points on 3-5 shooting, Terance Mann had 10 points on 4-8 shooting and Vit Krejci had 11 points in only 14 minutes. The Hawks have legitimate depth and multiple guys to use and play. The Trade Deadline has made the Hawks a deeper team and they can outperform most teams on any given night.
