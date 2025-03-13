Three Takeaways From Atlanta's 123-110 Win Over Charlotte
The Atlanta Hawks have quietly won four games in a row and strengthened their position in the Eastern Conference. They were big favorites once again last night against the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta led for most of the game. The Hornets started fast, but Atlanta's defense settled in and won them the game, while the offense was a bit clunky all night.
What are the big takeaways from the Hawks fourth straight win?
1. Trae Young was phenomenal from the free three throw line
Trae Young intentionally missed a free throw vs the Indiana Pacers to prevent them from winning the last week and it ended his free throw streak. Just a couple of games later, Young made a career high 21 free throws in the win vs the Hornets. The Hawks offense was not great and nobody had a standout shooting performance, but Young's ability to get to the line was huge for the Hawks to get the win.
2. The Bench Once Again Was A Strength...
Atlanta's bench has far superior talent compared to Charlotte and it showed last night. They outscored the Hornets bench 57-18 and every player except Dominick Barlow got to double digits and he scored nine points last night as the backup center. Caris LeVert had 15 points on 5-9 shooting, Georges Niang had 12 points on 3-5 shooting, Terance Mann had 10 points on 4-8 shooting and Vit Krejci had 11 points in only 14 minutes. The Hawks have legitimate depth and multiple guys to use and play. The Trade Deadline has made the Hawks a deeper team and they can outperform most teams on any given night.
3. The Hawks defense created 21 turnovers...
Atlanta's defense was solid last night vs Charlotte, but the big stat that stands out is their ability to create turnovers. Atanta forced 21 turnovers last night and scored 25 points off of those turnovers. It was one of the things that Hawks head coach Quin Snyder pointed out in his post game press conference after the game.
