2025 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Take Former Five Star Recruit and High Upside Center In Latest ESPN Mock
The 2025 NBA Draft is still three months away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery, and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). The Lakers have surged in the standings over the last month, while the Kings are right on the line to make the NBA's play-in tournament and possibly the playoffs. If things hold right now, Atlanta will have the No. 14 pick and the No. 24 pick.
In the latest ESPN Mock Draft from analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, they had the Hawks taking two targets that Hawks fans will be familiar with.
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)
Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn
Freshman | TS%: 55.9%
Scouting report: "McNeeley has had several big moments over the course of his freshman season but has lacked consistency, converting 44% on 2-pointers and 35% on 3-pointers while struggling at times on defense. On a team lacking ball handlers, he has been tasked with more shot-creation responsibility than he is equipped for, and probably will be asked to play a very different role in the NBA, leaning more into his dynamic perimeter shooting ability. In the meantime, UConn will need McNeeley at his best in the Big East Conference and NCAA tournaments -- and finishing on a strong note would be helpful in solidifying his lottery credentials."
NBA intel and fit: "The Hawks will receive this pick provided it falls from 13 to 30, something that won't crystalize for some time, with the Kings having a 74% chance of missing the playoffs per ESPN's BPI. Surrounding Trae Young (who is leading the NBA in assists with 11.5 per game) with additional shooting will always be a priority, and McNeeley certainly fits that bill."
25. Atlanta Hawks (via the Lakers)
Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
Freshman | TS%: 58.7%
Scouting report: "Sorber is out for the season after requiring foot surgery but is still expected to declare for the draft to gauge his standing among NBA teams. It remains to be seen what kind of predraft process Sorber will undergo, which might play a role in whether he elects to return to college. Nevertheless, Sorber's strong feel for the game, defensive versatility, length, physicality and skill level as a pick-and-roll finisher are attractive qualities at 19 years old, and the dearth of true center options in this draft range could help his standing as well."
NBA intel and fit: The Hawks will receive the Lakers' pick as part of the Dejounte Murray deal, giving them another opportunity to add a young player on a controlled rookie scale contract, an important factor considering the Hawks' salary cap situation. Clint Capela becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer might very well prompt the Hawks to explore adding a young center such as Sorber to develop alongside Onyeka Okongwu over the next few years"
These two players make a lot of sense for the Hawks if they are available. McNeeley would provide the Hawks with much needed shooting and floor spacing. Surrounding Trae Young with more shooting is always a good idea and McNeeley would be a nice depth player for the Hawks.
While Sorber was injured, he would have upside for the Hawks to develop. Larry Nance and Clint Capela are free agents after the season and while one of them might be back, both being back is unlikely. Sorber could come in and be the third center for the team and develop what is an intriguing skill set.
