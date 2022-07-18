Basketball Reference Projects Trae Young's Stats for 2022-23 Season

Skip to main content
Basketball Reference Predicts Trae Young's Stats for Next Season

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Reference Predicts Trae Young's Stats for Next Season

Another career-year for Trae Young could be on the way.

The website Basketball-Reference does so much of the heavy lifting for the media and fans alike. The basketball encyclopedia has categorized every statistic imaginable. Somehow, they have outdone themselves as they are projecting players' stats for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Recently, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan explained how he believes Young will adapt to playing with fellow ball-dominant guard Dejoute Murray. Of course, neither of the two All-Stars seem concerned in the slightest.

Even better, Basketball-Reference is projecting another career year for Young. The website provided their best estimate for Young's 'Per 36' stats. In layman's terms, his stats for every 36 minutes played. Below is a chart containing Young's 2021-22 Per 36 stats and next season's projections.

Trae Young's Projected Stats

SeasonPTSREBASTSTLTOFG%3PT%FT%

2021-22

29.3

3.9

10

1

4.1

46%

38.2%

90.4%

2022-23

28.7

4.1

9.9

1

4.1

46.1%

37.8%

89.6%

Every single member of the Hawks organization would gladly sign up for those numbers next season. Basketball-Reference is projecting a slight dip in shot attempts and shooting percentages. They are likely factoring in Young playing off the ball more next season.

Now that NBA Summer League is over, Hawks fans must wait until October until they see their players in action again. But the good news is that we will keep you updated on everything that transpires with the team this offseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young is expected to thrive next to Dejounte Murray next season.

Recommended For You

Projected Hawks Rotation for 2022-23 Season

Nate McMillan Visited Trae Young After Season

Hawks Talked to Trae Young About Defense

Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Basketball Reference Projects Trae Young's Stats for 2022-23 Season

By Pat Benson16 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward John Collins (20) after making a basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Projected Roster for Next Season

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
HAWKS AND STATE FARM RALLY 5,000 VOLUNTEERS TO PACK MORE THAN ONE MILLION MEALS.
Culture

Hawks, State Farm Rally Volunteers to Pack Over One Million Meals

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward Grant Golden (33) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game in Cox Pavilion.
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Atlanta Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Tyrese Martin celebrates during NBA Summer League.
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign Tyrese Martin to Full NBA Contract

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Summer League Scouting Report

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks, Gatorade Host Inaugural Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Trade Less Likely After Free Agency

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022