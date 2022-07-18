Basketball Reference Projects Trae Young's Stats for 2022-23 Season

The website Basketball-Reference does so much of the heavy lifting for the media and fans alike. The basketball encyclopedia has categorized every statistic imaginable. Somehow, they have outdone themselves as they are projecting players' stats for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Recently, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan explained how he believes Young will adapt to playing with fellow ball-dominant guard Dejoute Murray. Of course, neither of the two All-Stars seem concerned in the slightest.

Even better, Basketball-Reference is projecting another career year for Young. The website provided their best estimate for Young's 'Per 36' stats. In layman's terms, his stats for every 36 minutes played. Below is a chart containing Young's 2021-22 Per 36 stats and next season's projections.

Season PTS REB AST STL TO FG% 3PT% FT% 2021-22 29.3 3.9 10 1 4.1 46% 38.2% 90.4% 2022-23 28.7 4.1 9.9 1 4.1 46.1% 37.8% 89.6%

Every single member of the Hawks organization would gladly sign up for those numbers next season. Basketball-Reference is projecting a slight dip in shot attempts and shooting percentages. They are likely factoring in Young playing off the ball more next season.

Now that NBA Summer League is over, Hawks fans must wait until October until they see their players in action again. But the good news is that we will keep you updated on everything that transpires with the team this offseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Trae Young is expected to thrive next to Dejounte Murray next season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

Projected Hawks Rotation for 2022-23 Season

Nate McMillan Visited Trae Young After Season