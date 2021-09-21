Ben Simmons Looming Departure Could Lift Hawks to 3-seed in Eastern Conference

September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers Drama Only Benefits Atlanta Hawks
Publish date:

Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers Drama Only Benefits Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks finishing the 2021-22 regular season with a better record than the Philadelphia 76ers is quite possible.
Author:

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks finishing the 2021-22 regular season with a better record than the Philadelphia 76ers is quite possible.

In case you have been hiding under a rock for the past three months, the Atlanta Hawks broke the Philadelphia 76ers 'Process,' and now one of the two pillars of their franchise wants out.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported today what we had heard for some time - Ben Simmons has no desire to ever play for the 76ers again. 

Now, 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers must find a solution to an unwinnable situation. The organization can either continuously fine Simmons for his absence or trade the All-Star for pennies on the dollar. 

Simmons is on the 76ers' books for approximately $33 million this season, with his annual base salary increasing throughout the 2024-25 season. So cutting their losses and accepting a trade they are unhappy with is the most likely outcome. In the best-case scenario, they acquire a player like CJ McCollum, Andrew Wiggins, or John Wall via trade.

To further complicate matters, the 76ers are under a strict championship window after signing Joel Embiid to a five-year supermax extension. They cannot afford to take steps backwards in the process. However this plays out in Philadelphia, it will almost certainly result in a worse regular season record than last season.

In the 2020-21 season, Joel Embiid finished second in the MVP voting, and Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. Thanks to their dynamic duo finally flourishing, the 76ers went 49-23 and earned the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference. And then, well, you know what happened after that.

Before defeating the best team in the Eastern Conference on their home floor, the Hawks had a 41-31 record. As a result, many fans and analysts believe their playoff run was a fluke. So, is it realistic for Hawks fans to think they can leapfrog the dysfunctional 76ers this season? Yes, without question.

No image description

While the City of Brotherly Love fought amongst themselves, Atlanta handled its business. There were no flashy trades, but they did lock up Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela through 2025. All three are well south of 30-years-old and are coming off career years. 

Since July, the Hawks grew together while the 76ers grew apart. The 82-game season is a marathon complete with unexpected obstacles. While we can count on the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets being the frontrunners, everything else is up in the air. 

The revamped Miami Heat or old-school New York Knicks could easily make a run at the 3-seed. Sadly, nobody has a crystal ball that can tell the future. But the Hawks finishing with a better regular season record than the 76ers could become reality.

Recommended For You

Remembering J.J. Redick's Greatest Moments Against Hawks

Every NBA Record Trae Young Has Broken

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Set Up Shop In Atlanta

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball past Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter in game five of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Ben Simmons Looming Departure Could Lift Hawks to 3-seed in Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Damion Lee (8) in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena.
News

Looking Back at J.J. Redick's Greatest Moments Against Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Eight Team Goals For Atlanta Hawks to Repeat Success in 2021-22 Season

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with fans in the closing seconds of a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs
News

Trae Young Should Expect All-Star and All-NBA Selections in 2021-22 NBA Season

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza (8) greets Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after their game at State Farm Arena.
News

The Five Most Unbelievable Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Miami Heat
News

Every NBA Record Broken or Tied by Trae Young

Norman native and Atlanta Hawk basketball player Trae Young, right, gathers with others protesters as they carry signs during a protest at Andrews Park on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Culture

Trae Young's Leadership Extends Beyond the Court

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James (right) with agent Rich Paul during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals. [Photo cropped so dimensions fit page]
News

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Open Office in Atlanta

Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor (13) turns toward the basket against New York Knicks
News

Jahlil Okafor and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Battling for Final Hawks Roster Spot