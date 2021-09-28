First Look at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Practices

September 28, 2021
Recapping Atlanta Hawks First Preseason Practice
Recapping Atlanta Hawks First Preseason Practice

The road to another playoffs appearance began today with the first preseason practice.
© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday at NBA Media Day, Coach Nate McMillan told us that he was putting the players through two-a-days for the first three days of preseason. Thanks to modern technology we have crystal clear videos of what's going down inside the Emory Sports Medicine Complex today.

The first video shows Bogdan Bogdanovic handing out buckets to the team's best perimeter defender, De'Andre Hunter. The 1v1 drill is a staple among teams and a litmus test for its most competitive players.

Hunter in turn applied pressure to second-year player, Skylar Mays. 

Perhaps, most impressively, Cam Reddish caught fire in the brief glimpse we saw of him. The last time we saw him on the court was the Eastern Conference Finals where shot an unsustainably high 64% from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news today at practice. Rookie Jalen Johnson fell down on his right foot and limped into the training room. After practice, Johnson had his foot wrapped in ice but was able to walk around on it. Hawks fans have been holding their breath all morning and hoping this is a minor injury that will not cause the rookie to miss significant time. 

No image description

Other important developments to watch out for will be the addition and subtraction of players. Last Friday, General Manager Travis Schlenk told us he wasn't done making moves yet. Additionally, we know that former 3rd Pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Jahlil Okafor, is competing for the 15th and final roster spot.

With the first practice in the books, the Hawks move one step closer to their first preseason game against the Miami Heat on Monday, October 4. We will continue to provide you with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.



