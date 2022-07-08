Four Questions Atlanta Hawks Must Answer in Summer League

The Atlanta Hawks start their NBA 2K23 Summer League season tomorrow afternoon. While it's unwise to draw too many conclusions from the exhibition games, there are still substantive questions the Hawks must answer during their stint in Las Vegas. Below are four key questions we have before the team starts play.

How Much Playing Time Does Sharife Cooper Get?

Trae Young speaking with Sharife Cooper. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the one occasion where we are not advocating for more playing time for Sharife Cooper. The undersized point guard only played 39 total minutes during his rookie season. However, Cooper balled out in the NBA G League and deserves a legitimate shot in the league.

Recently, Atlanta's front office made their qualifying offer to Cooper, making him a restricted free agent. In an ideal situation, Cooper will only play in a few Summer League games before shutting it down. After that, Cooper will hopefully be brought back on a two-way contract similar to Skylar Mays last season.

Can Hawks 2022 Draft Picks Lead Team?

AJ Griffin with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It would be surprising if Sharife Cooper plays every game of the Summer League. In his absence, are the new rookies capable of leading the squad? Last summer, Cooper and fellow rookie Jalen Johnson proved they were up to the task.

It will not be easy for AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin to crack head coach Nate McMillan's rotation next season. A stellar performance in Las Vegas will not move the needle, but it would assuage some concerns about the two rookies.

How Does Nick Van Exel Manage Rotation?

Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel. Kat Goduco Photo

We spoke with Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel last fall. Not only does the NBA legend brings years of coaching experience, but he has the perfect temperament for developing young players.

But Van Exel's job will not be easy in Las Vegas. The roster is full of guards - specifically undersized guards. Luckily, the game lends itself to small-ball. But watching Van Exel manage the roster will be entertaining. Recently, we projected what the rotation will look like for the Hawks.

Are Any Players Capable of Making Hawks Roster?

Grant Golden signed with Hawks after going undrafted. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After swinging for the fences in the Dejounte Murray trade, Atlanta's front office made a series of cost-cutting moves. There is a real chance that some of their Summer League players make their way onto the Hawks bench next season. Other than the two draft picks, fans should watch out for Grant Golden and Tyson Etienne. Both of those players will find a landing spot somewhere in the NBA.

