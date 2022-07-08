Four Questions Atlanta Hawks Must Answer in Summer League

Skip to main content
Four Questions Before Hawks Summer League Starts

Four Questions Before Hawks Summer League Starts

The Hawks begin play Saturday afternoon.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks begin play Saturday afternoon.

The Atlanta Hawks start their NBA 2K23 Summer League season tomorrow afternoon. While it's unwise to draw too many conclusions from the exhibition games, there are still substantive questions the Hawks must answer during their stint in Las Vegas. Below are four key questions we have before the team starts play.

How Much Playing Time Does Sharife Cooper Get?

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Trae Young speaking with Sharife Cooper.

This will be the one occasion where we are not advocating for more playing time for Sharife Cooper. The undersized point guard only played 39 total minutes during his rookie season. However, Cooper balled out in the NBA G League and deserves a legitimate shot in the league.

Recently, Atlanta's front office made their qualifying offer to Cooper, making him a restricted free agent. In an ideal situation, Cooper will only play in a few Summer League games before shutting it down. After that, Cooper will hopefully be brought back on a two-way contract similar to Skylar Mays last season.

Can Hawks 2022 Draft Picks Lead Team?

A.J. Griffin (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

AJ Griffin with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

It would be surprising if Sharife Cooper plays every game of the Summer League. In his absence, are the new rookies capable of leading the squad? Last summer, Cooper and fellow rookie Jalen Johnson proved they were up to the task.

It will not be easy for AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin to crack head coach Nate McMillan's rotation next season. A stellar performance in Las Vegas will not move the needle, but it would assuage some concerns about the two rookies.

How Does Nick Van Exel Manage Rotation?

Assistant Coach Nick Van Exel at Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic

Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel.

We spoke with Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel last fall. Not only does the NBA legend brings years of coaching experience, but he has the perfect temperament for developing young players. 

But Van Exel's job will not be easy in Las Vegas. The roster is full of guards - specifically undersized guards. Luckily, the game lends itself to small-ball. But watching Van Exel manage the roster will be entertaining. Recently, we projected what the rotation will look like for the Hawks.

Are Any Players Capable of Making Hawks Roster?

Richmond Spiders forward Grant Golden (33) celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center.

Grant Golden signed with Hawks after going undrafted.

After swinging for the fences in the Dejounte Murray trade, Atlanta's front office made a series of cost-cutting moves. There is a real chance that some of their Summer League players make their way onto the Hawks bench next season. Other than the two draft picks, fans should watch out for Grant Golden and Tyson Etienne. Both of those players will find a landing spot somewhere in the NBA.

Recommended For You

Hawks Summer League Roster/Schedule

Trae Young Throws Down Monster Dunk

Nate McMillan's 2022-23 Coach of the Year Odds

Sharife Cooper plans to play for the Atlanta Hawks summer league team in Las Vegas, Nevada.
News

Four Questions Atlanta Hawks Must Answer in Summer League

By Pat Benson15 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Proves to Fans He Can Dunk

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Talked to Trae Young About Improving His Defense

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks traded Kevin Huerter for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a draft pick.
News

Five Takeaways from Justin Holiday's Introductory Press Conference

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts with guard Trae Young (11) after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks & Kevin Huerter Say Goodbye on Twitter

By Pat BensonJul 7, 2022
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Nate McMillan's Odds of Winning NBA Coach of the Year

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after scoring the game winning basket against the Indiana Pacers to give the Hawks a 84-83 victory during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Predicting Atlanta Hawks Summer League Rotation

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022
Atlanta Hawks lose Gorgui Dieng in free agency to San Antonio Spurs.
News

Atlanta Hawks Lose Backup Center in Free Agency

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022