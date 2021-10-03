October 3, 2021
Hawks Prepare For First Preseason Test Against Heat
Publish date:

The Hawks got in one more practice today before flying to Miami to play the Heat.
Author:

© Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks got in one more practice today before flying to Miami to play the Heat.

The Hawks had a busy Saturday. Practice in the morning, followed by their Coaches Clinic in the afternoon, and Open Practice last night. But no rest for a team that is gearing up for another season.

Their first test of the preseason comes tomorrow night in Miami against the Heat. Before the team takes off for the Sunshine State, they had to hit the gym one last time.

Sarah K. Spener of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was at practice this morning and reported on Coach McMillan's plans for the preseason.

Additionally, it sounds like McMillan will be staggering who plays in each preseason game to get the most out of the 20 players on the roster. Remember that even though the Hawks have a full roster, we will likely not see much of Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kevin Huerter in the preseason.

Meanwhile, Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra told the press that his entire roster would be available tomorrow night except for Udonis Haslam and Victor Oladipo.

No image description

The Hawks play the Heat at 7:30 pm tomorrow night in American Airlines Arena. Get used to seeing this Heat squad as they play the Hawks twice in the preseason, four times in the regular season, and possibly 4-7 games in the playoffs. Keep it locked into AllHawks.com as we continue to provide you with breaking news and analysis of your Atlanta Hawks.

