Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Scouting Report

The Hawks play the Heat in the first game of the 2021-22 NBA preseason. Here is everything you need to know.

It's hard to believe the Hawks are kicking off another season. They just finished last season in July. What's even weirder is that the 2020 NBA Finals were still being played in the bubble this time last year. That is three seasons overlapping in one calendar year. But as our fearless leader says, another day, another opportunity.

Background

The Miami Heat improved this summer. They found their point guard in Kyle Lowry and brought in veterans like Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker. Perhaps more importantly, they got more rest than the previous offseason. The further teams advanced into the bubble, the more injuries they suffered the following season. You have to credit the Heat for the execution of their strategy over the past few months.

Instead of blockbuster trades or splashy free agent signings, the Hawks spent the summer locking in their core players through 2025. However, they did reinforce some weak spots on the roster by adding veterans Delon Wright and Gorgui Dieng. Additionally, they drafted a pair of promising rookies in Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper. Both of whom should see significant minutes this preseason.

Outlook

Preseason wins, and losses do not matter much. Instead, coaches are more focused on player conditioning and the execution of their game plan.

Yesterday, coach Nate McMillan told the media that he wants his players to push themselves to work on their conditioning since they are playing limited minutes. He plans to stagger who plays between games tonight and Wednesday to maximize rest for his players. The team cannot afford to get off to another slow start in the regular season due to injuries.

Speaking of player health, the Hawks have already ruled out four players tonight: Clint Capela (Achilles), Kevin Huerter (left ankle), De'Andre Hunter (right knee), and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder). On the flip side, the Heat will have everyone available except for Udonis Haslam and Victor Oladipo.

Final Thoughts

Tonight's game tips off at 7:30 pm, and 48 hours later, the Hawks will be back home in State Farm Arena playing the Cleveland Cavaliers. Given the team's injuries coupled with a short turnaround, it's safe to assume that the rookies and players on two-way or non-guaranteed contracts receive the most playing time tonight.

However, it will be exciting to have the Hawks back in action for the first time since the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Fans better get familiar with the Heat, as they will play the Hawks twice in the preseason, four games in the regular season, and possibly 4-7 games in the playoffs.

The Heat are trying to bounce back this season, and the Hawks have a major target on their back. Tonight's game is the first installment of a race for a division championship between two rivals. Be sure to check back for updates throughout the day on AllHawks.com.

