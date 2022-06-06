Should Hawks Replace Nate McMillan with Former Assistant Coach?

It's been quite a week for former Atlanta Hawks coaches. First, the Los Angeles Lakers hired Darvin Ham as their new head coach. Then, Kenny Atkinson emerged as a front runner for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching position. Now, Quin Snyder and the Utah Jazz have mutually agreed to part ways after eight seasons.

Recently, I detailed how the Hawks organization let one of the strongest coaching staff ever assembled get away and flourish elsewhere. Those young coaches worked hard for years and became well-respected in the NBA. Even Boston Celtics Al Horford praised Ham for his work in Atlanta before Game 1 of the NBA Finals last week.

Exploring the idea of shaking up the Hawks coaching staff is likely conjecture. Last month, Hawks governor Tony Ressler expressed confidence in head coach Nate McMillan and his front office.

But to borrow a baseball analogy, if there was ever a time to consider replacing your starting pitcher with a fresh arm out of the bullpen, it's now. After McMillan succeeded Lloyd Pierce on March 1, 2021, the Hawks went on a magical postseason run that ended in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The organization then hastily signed McMillan to a five-year contract.

There might already be buyer's remorse after the Hawks took a significant step back this season. While McMillan is universally admired for being a great man and leader, his flaws as a head coach are just as apparent now as they were when he coached the Indiana Pacers.

On August 12, 2020, the Pacers extended McMillan's contract. However, he was fired 14 days later, after the Pacers were swept in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. It was the fourth first round exit and third first round sweep in four playoff appearances under McMillan.

Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer's coaching tree has grown to unprecedented levels of popularity. Lakers fans are charged up about Ham becoming their new head coach. The Lakers social media team spent all weekend rolling out old photos and videos of the late-great Kobe Bryant praising Ham. Now with Ham off the table, that leaves Atkinson and Snyder as the two hottest coaching candidates in the league.

If the Hawks were to move on from McMillan, it would be a highly controversial and expensive move. Not only would it signal a high level of uncertainty in the front office but Atlanta would be left paying McMillan a hefty sum for the remainder of his contract.

Atlanta Hawks 2013-2014 Coaching Staff. Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that is certain is the Hawks cannot afford to stand pat again. Team President Travis Schlenk admitted it was a mistake not to improve the roster this past season. He has since vowed to upgrade the roster this summer.

Before working on the roster, the Hawks should kick the tires on bringing in a familiar face. If not as the head coach, at least to join McMillan's staff as an assistant coach. Should the Hawks find themselves below .500 in February again, they could officially make the transition at that time. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

