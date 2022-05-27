When asked who was his toughest opponent, Young said, "To be honest, anytime I go up against Kyrie [Irving], it's a battle. He always has a counter-move for everything. I think anybody who guards him could tell you the same thing. He just knows how to score at all levels."

Young continued, "It's crazy because he uses the midrange that nobody really uses the midrange pull-up, besides DeMar [DeRozan] does it great. But it's only a few guys who really do that, and he's a point guard. He's so small, he can get to whatever spot he wants. He is definitely one of the fun matchups and toughest guys to guard."