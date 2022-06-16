Ranking Ten Biggest Celebrities That Attended Hawks Games

Skip to main content
Ten Biggest Celebrities Who Attended Hawks Games This Season

The Hawks have the strongest celebrity fanbase.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The debate over the rap and hip-hop capital of the world was settled a long time ago. No city can compete with the talent that comes out of Atlanta, Georgia. Thanks to the level of star power in the city and the Hawks organization remaining #TrueToAtlanta, no fanbase has more celebrities who regularly attend games. It wasn't easy, but let's rank the ten biggest stars to attend Hawks games during the 2021-22 season.

10. Antonio Brown

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown watches the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown turned heads at a Hawks game this season.

On March 11, NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown sat courtside during the game between the Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Trae Young led the Hawks to a 112-106 victory with 27 points and 11 assists. It was another spectacular performance by the All-NBA point guard, but it was hard not to stare at the iced-out jewelry on Brown's wrists. Also, it's hard to ignore the Yeezy's on feet with the Macho Man Randy Savage shades somewhat concealing his identity.

9. Takeoff

Takeoff from the hip-hop group Migos performs during halftime of a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.

Takeoff performed at halftime of a Hawks game this season.

It's no secret that the Hawks and Migos are tight. Over the years, the artists have performed several times as a group and as individuals. On April 2, Takeoff performed at halftime with Rich the Kid. It is far from the first time Takeoff has performed at a Hawks game, and hopefully far from the last time too.

8. Offset

Offset from the hip-hop group Migos performs during halftime of a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.

Offset attended a game with his wife, Cardi B, this season.

The bond between the Hawks and the rap trio Migos is unbreakable. Offset made waves by attending the Hawks game against the Chicago Bulls on December 27 with his wife Cardi B. Sure, the shorthanded Hawks lost the game 130-118, but it was still an exciting night. It was Trae Young's first game back out of the NBA Health & Safety Protocols, and Cam Reddish dropped 33 points. 

7. Chris Tucker

Dec 20, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer and actor Chris Tucker reacts with Atlanta Hawks fans during the fourth quarter of the Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers at Philips Arena.

Chris Tucker remains a loyal Hawks fan.

It's impossible to look at Chris Tucker and not laugh. At 50 years old, the actor and comedian is a bonafide comedic legend. It's cool to see Atlanta native regularly cheer on the Hawks in person - especially for big games. 

6. Usher

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Usher (right) attends game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena.

Usher still reps Atlanta.

Much like myself, Usher grew up in Chattanooga but reps Atlanta. However, he has been slightly more successful in his career. The R&B singer has won eight Grammys and sold 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. 

Usher sat courtside on April 2 during the game between the Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. Not only did the Hawks win 122-115, but Trae Young dropped 36 points and 10 assists in the victory. If there is any sort of correlation between Usher attending Hawks games and monster Young performances, we need the music icon at every single game.

5. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Davis

Nov 22, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Gucci Mane reacts with Keyshia Ka'oir after being engaged during a time out during the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks game during the second half at Philips Arena. The Pelicans defeated the Hawks 112-96.

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Davis have a long history with the Hawks.

One of, if not the strongest, power couple in the game is Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis. They are goals for several reasons, including turning heads at Hawks games. Also, let us not forget when Gucci Mane proposed to Keyshia at a Hawks game in 2016. They got married the following year and haven't looked back since.

4. 2 Chainz

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) greets recording artist 2-Chainz before the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House

2 Chainz name-dropped the Hawks in his newest album.

A lot of Atlanta artists come through State Farm, but very few show as much love to the Hawks as 2 Chainz. Not only did he support Trae Young at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, but he rapped about sitting courtside during a game between the Hawks and Pistons on his new song "Million Dollars Worth of Game." The legendary rapper always remains "Truuuu" to Atlanta.

3. Quavo

Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Quavo is arguably the Hawks biggest superfan.

Migos' frontman Quavo is often considered the Hawks biggest superfan. When he's not performing at games, he is usually sitting courtside. Additionally, he is responsible for giving Trae Young his nickname, 'Ice Trae.'

The Hawks organization has reciprocated the love by creating an annual party in his honor - Quavo Night. As we documented on April 2, all the stars showed out to celebrate the birthday of the Grammy Award-winning rapper. Even better, Quavo hosted students from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta as his special guests for the game.

2. Cardi B

Recording artist Cardi B with husband Offset in attendance in the first half during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.

Cardi B is married to a Hawks fan, which makes her one of us.

It's a controversial choice, but our two biggest celebrities to attend Hawks games this season both come from New York City. Cardi B is one of the most influential rappers of all time, and her list of accolades is long enough to break this website. As we mentioned at the top, Cardi B sat courtside with her husband, Offset, for the Bulls game in December. Let's hope we can convince the rapper/songwriter/actress/businesswoman to become a Hawks fan.

1. Jay-Z

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American recording artist Jay-Z watches the game during the first half between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.

Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at a Hawks Play-In Game.

It's no surprise that Mr. H to the Izzo, the Roc, HOV, Shawn Carter, is the biggest celebrity to attend a Hawks game this season. The billionaire has broke ceilings through every stage of his illustrious career. The superstar's appearance at the game on April 14 between the Hawks and Charlotte Hornets came as a complete surprise. 

Luckily, the Hawks didn't let him down. They dismantled the Hornets 132-103 to win the first round of the Play-In tournament. If Jay-Z attends Hawks games and you're still disrespecting the team, "says a lot about you if you not feelin' us."

Honorable Mentions: Nelly, Rich the Kid, Swizz Beatz, and Richard LeCounte. Sound off on social media if you believe we left anyone off the list. Until then, stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

