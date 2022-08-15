No Christmas Day Game for Atlanta Hawks

Skip to main content
NBA Snubs Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Snubs Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day

The Atlanta Hawks were left off the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks preseason and regular season schedules are expected to drop this week. Yesterday afternoon we published five potential Christmas Day matchups for the Hawks. Naturally, the NBA released its Christmas Day slate of games a few hours later.

Much to our dismay, the Hawks will not be one of the ten teams playing on the big holiday. Check out the five matchups below, as well as Trae Young's tweet that came ten minutes after the games were announced.

  • Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics 
  • Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks 
  • Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets 
  • Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks 
  • Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Last year was the first time the Hawks played on Christmas since 1989. Sadly, All-Star point guard Trae Young was not able to make his heralded return to Madison Square Garden because he and multiple teammates were out in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

Hawks players and their fans deserve to be upset. When Covid swept through the league last year, the NBA never postponed a game for the Hawks. Atlanta's front office kept signing free agents on 10-day contracts to keep the league afloat. No team ever had a roster as big as the Hawks last season.

As we mentioned earlier, they played a skeleton crew (including sick players) on Christmas to help the league avoid losing its nationally-televised noon timeslot.

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) brings the ball up court in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Bogdan Bogdanovic debuted the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Christmas' shoes on December 25, 2021.

Plus, the team agreed to two preseason games in Abu Dhabi to start the 2022-23 campaign. It is nothing against the beautiful city of Abu Dhabi, but the team will be jetlagged to start the season, which is a disadvantage. 

The Hawks should not only be playing on Christmas Day this year, but Atlanta should be hosting a game.

Both the city and the organization are used to getting slighted. Luckily, they have a rejuvenated roster that will force its way into the national spotlight next season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Bogdan Bogdanovic Rehabbing Knee with Novak Djokovic 

Lou Williams Last Hawks Player to Ever Wear No. 6

Interview: Mike Bibby on Business of Basketball

Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

No Christmas Day Game for Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson21 seconds ago
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Will the Atlanta Hawks Get a Christmas Day Game?

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scrimmaged with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and other NBA All-Stars on Friday, August 12.
News

Trae Young Plays in Star-Studded Scrimmage

By Pat BensonAug 13, 2022 6:53 AM EDT
The NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide honoring legendary player and activist Bill Russell. Lou Williams is the last Atlanta Hawks player to wear the uniform number.
News

Every Atlanta Hawks Player That Wore No. 6

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 3:55 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic worked out with tennis legend Novak Djokovic at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia.
News

Atlanta Hawks Player Trains with Novak Djokovic

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
The NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide honoring legendary player and activist Bill Russell. Lou Williams is the last Atlanta Hawks player to wear the uniform number.
News

No Atlanta Hawks Player Will Wear No. 6 Again

By Pat BensonAug 11, 2022 3:56 PM EDT
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
News

The Athletic Ranks Hawks Near Top of the NBA in Offseason Moves

By Pat BensonAug 11, 2022 11:34 AM EDT
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and U.S. Team guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks during the All-Star Rising Stars game at Spectrum Center.
News

The Worst Trade Idea Imaginable for Atlanta Hawks

By Pat BensonAug 10, 2022 1:36 PM EDT